Behind Viral Videos

I Tried TikTok’s Homemade Skin Tint & It Made Me Glow

By Jacqueline Kilikita
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're not keen on wearing makeup in hot weather but still want a little bit of coverage, it's likely you've ditched your foundation for a tinted moisturiser, serum foundation...

shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
shefinds

4 Fruits You Should Have Every Morning To Naturally Detox Your Body, According To A Nutritionist

Your body comes into contact with many harmful toxins every day, which is why it’s so important to provide it with the proper nutrients to detoxify itself as needed. In most cases, there’s no reason to splurge on special “detox products” claiming to help flush your system; it can do that on its own, as long as you’re maintaining a healthy diet. However, there are some foods that are extra helpful at moving the process along, especially when it comes to nutrient-packed fruits.
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE

