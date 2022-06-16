Post 22 earns win over Post 320

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When gas prices go up, it’s not just day to day people who are affected. The City of Rapid City at large is too. Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City, says that while no matter what operations like police patrolling, plowing, garbage disposal and landscaping will continue, it’s not to say they don’t have to start thinking about where to acquire funds to compensate.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO