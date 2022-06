Most of HBO Max’s offerings are taken from the movies and shows it owns outright, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached between Disney and WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company, to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), Hulu (opens in new tab) and HBO Max (opens in new tab). As a result, HBO Max gets many of the latest releases, but they don’t hang around forever.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO