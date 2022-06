NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man was arrested and charged with breaking into a local residence and attacking a woman Monday morning. Police say Brandon Bernstine was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand when they arrived at the scene on the 900 block of Sixth St. around 9:45 a.m. The resident told police he broke into her home and attacked her before she managed to retrieve a shotgun. She fired one shot that struck him in the hand.

