The damage caused by rear-end accidents ranges from minor “fender-bender” nicks in a car’s paint to catastrophic. If you’ve recently been involved in a rear-ended car accident, don’t make any assumptions about whether the lead or tailing driver was at-fault for the crash. Either, both, or neither could be considered at fault by a judge or jury depending on the situation. In other words, you may be entitled to compensation regardless of your car’s placement in the crash.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO