Aurora Pride Parade draws hundreds after near cancellation

Monday marks one year since a tornado ripped through several Naperville and Woodridge neighborhoods, severely damaging many homes. The hardest hit were those on Nutmeg Lane and Princeton Court, including one completely leveled house. Naperville city staff reported 19 homes in all were deemed uninhabitable, displacing those families. Of those only nine of them have been restored to full occupancy, with the others in various stages of repair. In the year since, the community has bonded together to assist victims of the storm, while the city has emphasized do’s and don’ts in the event of another such storm.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO