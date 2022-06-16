ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Chris Baber’s hacks for making life simpler in the kitchen

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaTfV_0gCOqlza00

Chris Baber is all about making cooking quick, simple and accessible – that’s why his debut cookbook is called Easy.

While he won BBC One’s Yes Chef in 2016 and has worked in restaurant kitchens, he’s not a professionally trained chef, so he understands the trials and tribulations of home cooking.

These are his top tips for making life easier in the kitchen…

Get good equipment

While Baber says “you don’t need fancy equipment” – so you don’t need to go spending all your money on high tech gadgets – he suggests: “The basics go a long way.”

For Baber, this means a sharp knife and a good pan. “It makes such a difference – if you’ve got a really good knife and look after it, the same with a pan. It makes cooking a bit more fun, if you’re using nice tools to do it.”

Tidy as you go

This is one Baber learned while working in a restaurant. “Have a little space on the counter, or a bowl for all your waste,” he advises. “So if you’re chopping onions, peeling garlic, cutting peppers – put the skin, the seeds, whatever in there, and keep things tidy as you go.”

Be prepared

“Get everything prepped before you get started,” Baber suggests. “Again, it’s something you’d always have in a professional kitchen – you’re never going to start peeling onions at the start of service.”

Instead, Baber recommends having “everything chopped, all the spices out, stock measured, all the pans ready to go, then boom! You can concentrate on the cooking, and I think that is a game changer.”

Save on washing up where you can

“Use kitchen scissors to chop up things like chicken,” he says. “If you buy a pack of chicken, you put it on a board, you get a knife, you’ve got raw chicken on the board and a dirty knife – you’re creating mess and washing up.

“Simply open the packet, pick up the chicken, and use some scissors to cut it into pieces. You’re saving washing up.”

Easy by Chris Baber is published by Ebury Press, priced £16.99. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Cooking#Photography#Hacks#Kitchen Scissors#Bbc One#Yes Chef
The Kitchn

I’m a Former Pastry Chef and This Is the Baking Set I Rely on for Both Making Treats and Meal Prep

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you could describe me in one word, it’d have to be sugar. Let’s be clear, this has nothing to do with my personality, it’s really about what I eat (and drink). I know my sweet tooth is a habit I should kick (sometimes I don’t have a single savory item until dinner… ), but the former pastry chef in me just won’t quit. My body remembers all those 4 a.m. slices of cake that I just had to taste test for quality — don’t knock it ’til you try it, it’s a great way to start the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

6 Chefs Share Their Top Kitchen Essentials for Whipping Up Restaurant-Worthy Meals on a Time Crunch

Despite the leaps and bounds we've made in convenient lunch and dinner technology, like authentic Italian frozen pizza and more nutrient-packed boxed mac and cheese, sometimes we just want a home-cooked meal. Unfortunately, this requires recipe research, and meal prep, and, if you're lucky, an organized, fully-stocked kitchen—all the things that take time, which most of us just don't have.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

30-Minute Pineapple Chicken Skillet with Broccoli Is Faster Than a Trip to Hawaii

After reminiscing over old family travel photos of my husband’s grandparents, we starting talking about the places we would like to visit to make our own family travel memories. Where would you like to travel to? Hawaii is at the top of our list. Can you believe I have never been to Hawaii? Seriously. When Hawaii came into the conversation I started having a craving for Hawaiian-inspired flavors.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
Wondermom

Sheet Pan Shrimp Tacos

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Sheet Pan Shrimp Tacos are an easy weeknight meal that is simple to make and tastes delicious! Plus, cleanup is a breeze since everything cooks on one pan. If you love sheet pan recipes, you’ll...
RECIPES
newschain

Africa ‘taken hostage’ by Russia’s invasion, Zelensky says

The Ukrainian president has told the African Union that the continent has been “taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid catastrophically rising food prices. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s closed-door speech followed weeks of requests for him to address African nations. Many of them retain close ties...
ECONOMY
newschain

LIVE: All the latest news from the rail strikes

Rail passengers are braced for days of travel chaos as union members begin to strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. The action by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators officially begins at 7.30am today, but many services were hit from Monday night.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said. The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Thousands attend summer solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands of people have greeted the sun with cheers as it rose over Stonehenge for the summer solstice. Those who observed the spectacle at the neolithic Wiltshire monument encountered a chilly morning accompanied by clear skies as the sun glinted over the horizon at 4.49am. This year was the first...
CARS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy