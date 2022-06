Drake has dropped his latest camouflage sympathy t-shirt, which has been seen previously on his Instagram. The Sympathy shirt arrived shortly after Drake’s surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind, dropped last Friday. The shirt is listed as 100% cotton. The design features a camouflage blank with the word “sympathy” screen-printed orange on the front and “summer 22” on the back. The shirt is listed on his website, Drake Related, and is available for pre-order for $45 USD. The item is said to be shipped out within six weeks.

APPAREL ・ 20 HOURS AGO