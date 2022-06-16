ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army-Navy game heading to New England for 1st time

By By The Associated Press
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago

The Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time, the service academies announced Wednesday as they revealed the five cities that will host the game over the next five years.

Next year’s game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots.

The 2024 game will be at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2026, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2027.

Philly, the game’s traditional home, has hosted 90 times and was previously announced as the host this year on Dec. 10.

“We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. “We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities.”

Next year’s game outside Boston will be played in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage. The only previous times the game was played outside the mid-Atlantic region were in 1926 (Chicago) and 1983 (Pasadena, California).

“In New England, we value history, honor, tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “That’s why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America’s Game. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army-Navy game.”

The Washington area will host for the second time, and Baltimore for the seventh.

New Jersey will host in 2026 as part of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the 19th time the game will be played in New York or New Jersey.

