MAGA not just a movement or slogan, it's America

At the opening hearing of the Jan 6 commission, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, said in her opening statement, “The attack was not a spontaneous event. Intelligence before Jan 6th identified plans to invade the Capitol, occupy the Capitol and to halt Congress....”

Why was this intelligence not acted upon? Why was there not a 10-foot fence erected around the Capitol as there were just a few weeks earlier to protect federal buildings from Antifa? Why was there not more security?

Recently, President Joe Biden has used, with negative connotations, the terms “MAGA” and “ULTRA MAGA” numerous times. He is referring to people like me, basically calling us “deplorable.”

This from a man who said he wanted to unite the country.

The assault is on. It is not just Donald Trump they are after. It is the “MAGA crowd.”

MAGA — Make America Great Again — is a term created by the Trump machine. But we have always been MAGA and always will be.

MAGA is not just a movement or some vision of a world long ago. MAGA is real, it is America.

MAGA themes were behind Ross Perot’s runs for president and the rise of the Tea Party.

Gene Lyons’ column on Saturday was just another of his attacks on MAGA and the average American. It was a bunch of mumbo jumbo trying to prop up his discouraged progressive readership.

Remember the national political conventions in the summer of 2020? The Democratic Convention was gloomy, dark, very depressing, even defeatist in the face of COVID. The Republican Convention was uplifting, positive, with a “We Shall Overcome” theme.

The darkness, divisiveness and hatred spread by the left, is their power source. They want a “House Divided.”

We the people must stand against them. We can overcome since our power source is America First.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City