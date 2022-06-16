SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

BOSTON - Last summer, you helped us find the best ice cream in New England in the WBZ Ice Cream Social.After more than a quarter million votes in our bracket tournament, Sundae School on Cape Cod won the trophy and bragging rights as your ultimate local favorite.This year the Ice Cream Social is back, with a twist. Rather than voting for your favorite ice cream, we want to hear who you think deserves a surprise ice cream party.Let us know about a group in your community that you would like to see get a free ice cream social. It could be kids, seniors, first responders, volunteers… people doing great things.We are teaming up with some of your favorite ice cream shops. Then, using your nominations as a guide, we'll be throwing surprise ice cream socials all summer. Get in touch with us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (#wbzicecreamsocial).You just may see us out scooping in your city or town.

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO