ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

VTA asks public's help ID'ing assault suspect in South Bay amid upticks in violent attacks

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDlsu_0gCOkgDr00

Bus operators with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) say they're feeling targeted. The transit agency described recent attacks on bus drivers as unrelenting.

The agency told ABC7 News, there have been at least 14 attacks on VTA bus operators in the last four months alone.

"It's been a very disappointing time for the community and for operators," VTA Deputy Director of Bus Operations, Lisa Vickery said. "To have a feeling that they're being targeted, or that there's been an uptick in attacks on operators- or frustration with operators."

Vickery said incidents have ranged from verbal attacks, to drivers being spit on by passengers, to serious physical assaults.

This week, the transit agency turned to the community for help finding a man who they say attacked a driver on May 25 at the Milpitas Transit Center.

According to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis, the attack left a bus driver with a concussion and laceration to his face.

In a release, VTA described, "The operator, who had stepped off his bus for a break, was knocked to the ground, suffering a concussion."

The is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with black hair, a mustache and long facial chin hair.

Vickery with VTA explained that in many cases, attacks are completely out of the blue and unexpected.

"I've had three separate occasions... guns pulled out," VTA bus operator Felipe Begines, Jr. told ABC7 News. "One, I was hit with a baton over the face. One, I was assaulted by a lady."

Begines, Jr. said he was sent to the hospital after that woman scratched him and broke skin. He's suffered additional incidents in his time as a driver.

In his 10 years at VTA, he blames COVID-19 for cutting passenger patience down to zero.

"This pandemic certainly did something," he shared.

Vickery added, "I do think that the experience that we've all had as a community with the pandemic has increased some of the anxieties and anger and frustration that's just out there. And it's being expressed against our operators apparently."

With the change in behavior, comes change in the agency's safety blueprint. VTA said its modified policies and more- even putting up physical barriers between operators and the passengers.

"That barrier, I use it religiously," Begines said. "Because that that gives us a fighting chance for anything."

"We changed our fare policies," Vickery said. "So, instead of creating confrontations with passengers, operators are encouraged to really look at the situation and determine the best way to handle it."

Beyond the barriers, VTA said it's working with the Santa Clara County D.A.'s office and local law enforcement to send a message that it is a serious situation when you attack a public servant.

Deputy Davis with the sheriff's office told ABC7 News, "We will do a full investigation to find the suspects that commit these crimes and take them into custody."

"It's unfortunate, but these bus operators do get assaulted quite frequently," he added.

Vickery said, "These people are trying to serve our community and get people where they need to go. They should not be targeted. And we will look to do whatever we can to make sure folks know we won't tolerate it."

Anyone with information on the May 25 attack is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4431.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0gCOkgDr00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

Related
sanjoseinside.com

VTA Worker Arrested after Threatening Gun Violence at San Jose Bus Yard

A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of making a criminal threat of gun violence while other employees were at a bus yard in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The name of the man arrested was not immediately released following...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Neighbor arrested in anti-Asian graffiti vandalism at San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO --- Police arrested a suspect Monday in a hate crime vandalism at a home in San Leandro. On June 18, a home for sale on the 15300 block of Inverness Street had a realtor sign vandalized with graffiti that included an anti-Asian racial epithet. Police said the next day, another anti-Asian graffiti message was spray-painted on the garage door of the same home.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the city's Marina District.Police said homicide detectives were working the shooting. Officers from the Northern station responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.Police said the victim was located near that intersection. Police did not offer any details about the victim's identity or possible suspects.SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the homicide shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.Vaswani asked that anyone that saw the shooting, had video related to the incident or might provide additional information on the incident call SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milpitas, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Milpitas, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigate anti-Asian graffiti outside San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a hate crime this weekend after someone vandalized a home's garage and a sign with anti-Asian messages.About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a realtor sign was found spray-painted with an anti-Asian epithet at a home in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, San Leandro police said.When police returned about 7 a.m. Sunday, they found the same racist message spray-painted on the garage door of the home.Since the realtor, property owners and most recent tenants of the home are of Asian descent, the crime is being investigated as a targeted hate crime."Hate crimes of any sort will not be tolerated in the city of San Leandro," Lt. Abe Teng said. "The police department will devote extra resources to protect those being victimized by hate and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact San Leandro police via any of the following methods: non-emergency line at (510)577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).
SAN LEANDRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#South Bay#Guns#Violent Crime#Abc7 News#Hispanic
KRON4 News

All clear given after shelter-in-place issued in Moraga

(KRON) — An “all clear” has been given after the Moraga Police Department earlier issued a shelter-in-place order in the area of Rimer Drive and Deerfield Drive due to police activity. People in the area were advised to shelter in the nearest place of safety, according to an alert from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s […]
MORAGA, CA
KRON4 News

1 person dead after police shooting in Vallejo

This story has been updated to include details from the County of Solano District Attorney’s Office. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after a confrontation with Vallejo Police on Sunday night, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office for the County of Solano. KRON On is streaming news live […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: Antioch man dies in fatal Bay Bridge crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Owner Speaks Out After Burning Box Truck Seen Driving Across the South Bay

A driver is speaking out after a box truck burst into flames on Highway 101 in the South Bay earlier this week. The video of the incident was posted by San Jose Foos on Instagram and it went viral on social media. A San Jose man captured the burning box truck as its owner tried to get it off southbound 101 at the Montague Expressway exit Tuesday afternoon.
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 injured in knife attack at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO — A suspect is in custody after three people were attacked at San Francisco International Airport at around 6 p.m. Friday, authorities confirmed. According to San Francisco police, a man drove a vehicle to the airport and entered the international terminal’s pre-security area. He then walked through the departure terminal and took out a sharp weapon, KRON-TV reported.
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy