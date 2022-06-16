ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Ohtani's triple with one out in the ninth broke up Tyler Anderson's bit at a no-no...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

fantasypros.com

Aaron Ashby progresses in recovery from injury

Aaron Ashby has seen some positive progression during his recovery and could potentially make his next start. He has been day-to-day since being removed from his start on Thursday due to experiencing forearm tightness. (Curt Hogg on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ashby apparently had a "really good day throwing" and was...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Yordan Alvarez suffers undisclosed injury on Saturday

Dusty Baker was being a bit cryptic with his post-game comments on Alvarez, so hopefully that isn't a bad sign. Alvarez last batted in the seventh inning, grounding into a double play, and his turn at bat never came back around, but it sounds like Alvarez would have been pinch-hit for. Expect more word sometime soon but for now there's not much fantasy managers can do.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Trayce Thompson traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations

The Dodgers desperately needed a right-handed outfielder to temporarily fill in with Mookie Betts and Kevin Pillar out. The 31-year-old outfielder is hitting .305, with 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, and two stolen bases in Triple-A this season. Because he is only going to be a temporary fill-in, he should only be added if you are desperate for help on your roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

C.J. Abrams recalled on Monday

With Manny Macahdo injuring his ankle on Sunday, the Padres were in need of some infield depth. Abrams has appeared in 20 games with the Padres this season and posted a .182 batting average, one home run, one steal, and four RBIs. In Triple-A he is slashing .314/.364/.871 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. If Abrams gets consistent playing time he is worth looking at as a starting option.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shohei Ohtani
fantasypros.com

Clayton Kershaw strikes out four in Dodgers loss Friday

Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings on Friday, striking out four, walking one, and allowing five hits for one earned run as he took the no-decision in the Dodgers' 2-1 loss to the Indians. Fantasy Impact:. Kershaw remains a strong fantasy asset so long as he remains on the field as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Aaron Ashby (forearm) placed on 15-day IL

Ashby left his last start with the injury but threw a bullpen yesterday and said he expected to make his next start. It's unclear if he had a setback or the Brewers are just being overly cautious, but Ashby will obviously miss the next two weeks or so. For now, don't expect an exceptionally long-term absence, but obviously any injury to the forearm of a pitcher is worth monitoring carefully. The Brewers should provide a firm timetable in the coming days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Mookie Betts (rib) to return in about two weeks

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he expects Mookie Betts to be back in about two weeks, according to Orange Country Register Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett. (Orange County Register) Fantasy Impact:. The Dodgers placed Betts on the 10-day IL with a cracked rib Sunday morning. Initial X-rays done...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tim Anderson reinstated from IL on Monday

Anderson wound up missing about three weeks with his groin strain, which his fantasy managers almost certainly would have signed up for when he suffered the injury. He’s batting an impressive .356 with a .503 slugging percentage thus far, and should be placed back in starting lineups immediately.
MLB
#No Hitter#Triples#Hitting Streak
fantasypros.com

Manuel Margot (knee) to be placed on IL and miss 'significant time'

Margot was carted off the field with a knee injury after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch on Monday agains the Yankees. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury, but Cash stated that "it didn't look good." Expect Margot to miss a minimum of several weeks and likely longer, and fantasy managers can move on in nearly all formats.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Calvin Faucher surrenders lone run in loss to Orioles

Rays reliever Calvin Faucher allowed one run on two hits over one-third of an inning against the Orioles on Friday. The run came back to haunt Tampa Bay, which ultimately fell to Baltimore by a score of 1-0, extending its losing streak to four games. Fantasy Impact:. Faucher was charged...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Frank Schwindel (lower back strain) placed on 10-day IL

Schwindel was removed from Friday's game after coming up limping after running down the first base line. A lower back strain probably isn't overly serious, but the fact that the Cubs put Schwindel on the IL quickly likely means he'll need a bit more than the 10 days to recover. Schwindel's upside isn't high enough to warrant holding him for any remotely lengthy absence so monitor the news from the Cubs over the next week.
MLB
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch for in Week 11 (Fantasy Baseball 2022)

Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to Week 11 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. I hope all the fathers and grandpas have a fantastic Father’s Day!. Last week was filled with mixed emotions, and my pitching recommendations did not go as planned. However, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series lived up to the hype, with the Yankees sweeping the series in three close games. Gabriel Moreno has been electric for the Toronto Blue Jays when he plays, but it begs the question, why isn’t Moreno playing every day? Well, two of three ain’t bad as Meat Loaf once sang, so let’s go hit Week 11.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Alek Manoah takes loss on Saturday

Alek Manoah pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five during Toronto's loss to New York on Saturday. Manoah pitched well through three innings but allowed three runs to score on an Aaron Hicks fourth-inning double and another run in the sixth before being pulled. He has been a clear ace so far this season and this game should just be considered a bump in the road for the budding star. Manoah is ranked in the top 98th percentile with a 26.1 hard hit percentage and is limiting opposing batters to an excellent .246 wOBA this season. He now has an 8-2 record with a 2.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 73 strikeouts over 13 starts. He'll look to get back into the win column in a road matchup against the Brewers on Friday.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Julio Urias strikes out six in Dodgers win Saturday night

Julio Urias pitched six innings on Saturday night, striking out six, walking two, and allowing two hits for zero earned runs as he earned the win as the Dodgers moved past the Guardians in a 7-1 game. Fantasy Impact:. Urias' win Saturday night was his fourth on the season as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Paul Goldschmidt singles twice, drives in two runs Saturday against Red Sox

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 Saturday, singling twice, scoring one run, and driving in two runs in the Cardinals' 11-2 win over the Red Sox. Goldschmidt continues to swing a hot bat at the plate for the Cardinals, hitting .433 with seven runs scored, four home runs, and 11 runs batted in over his last seven games. The veteran slugger continues to produce for fantasy owners in all formats, hitting .346 with 48 runs scored, 16 home runs, and 58 runs batted in through 64 games this season.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Brady Singer strikes out four, walks none in loss Sunday

Brady Singer pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 4-0 loss in Oakland on Sunday. Singer fell to 3-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss but was able to regain his control in this start. Singer did not walk a single batter on Sunday after walking a season-high five in his previous start. Singer has walked zero batters in five of his seven starts and walked eight batters in the other two so Sunday’s control has been the name of the game for Singer this year. Singer is tied with Daniel Lynch for the Royals starting rotation wins lead (3) and has done so in seven starts (10 appearances) compared to Lynch’s 12. Singer will try again for his fourth win in his next start slated for Saturday against these same Athletics in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Michael Wacha holds former team to just one run

Red Sox starter Michael Wacha allowed one run, six hits, and one walk over 5.1 innings of work against the Cardinals on Friday evening. He also struck out five batters and earned the win as Boston ultimately defeated St. Louis by a score of 6-5. Fantasy Impact:. Wacha has been...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Lane Thomas doubles, drives in run in Friday's loss to Phillies

Lane Thomas went 1-for-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, doubling and driving in one run in the Nationals' 5-3 loss to the Phillies. Thomas snapped a three-game hitless streak with his double Friday. The outfielder has gotten hits in just three of his last seven games for the Nationals, scoring five runs and driving in four runs in that span. The 27-year-old has 25 runs scored, seven home runs, and 27 runs batted in through 57 games this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

