Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

Brady Singer pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 4-0 loss in Oakland on Sunday. Singer fell to 3-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss but was able to regain his control in this start. Singer did not walk a single batter on Sunday after walking a season-high five in his previous start. Singer has walked zero batters in five of his seven starts and walked eight batters in the other two so Sunday’s control has been the name of the game for Singer this year. Singer is tied with Daniel Lynch for the Royals starting rotation wins lead (3) and has done so in seven starts (10 appearances) compared to Lynch’s 12. Singer will try again for his fourth win in his next start slated for Saturday against these same Athletics in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO