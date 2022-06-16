Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to Week 11 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. I hope all the fathers and grandpas have a fantastic Father’s Day!. Last week was filled with mixed emotions, and my pitching recommendations did not go as planned. However, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series lived up to the hype, with the Yankees sweeping the series in three close games. Gabriel Moreno has been electric for the Toronto Blue Jays when he plays, but it begs the question, why isn’t Moreno playing every day? Well, two of three ain’t bad as Meat Loaf once sang, so let’s go hit Week 11.
