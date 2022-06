SAN DIEGO — A military veteran is bringing awareness to PTSD and suicide prevention with a nearly 4,000 mile bike ride across the country, ending in Coronado on Saturday. Kyle Bigue began the bike ride on April 29, touching the Atlantic Ocean in Boston. He has now ridden 3,700 miles across the country, finishing the journey in San Diego. It's all part of an effort to bring awareness to the struggles that veterans suffering from PTSD face.

