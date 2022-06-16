ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Needles City Council discussed and gave direction on a proposed November 2022 ballot measure for a Cannabis Square Foot Tax Ordinance.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: City of Needles (Information) Needles, California: Members of the Needles City Council discussed and gave direction on a proposed November 2022 ballot measure for a Cannabis Square Foot Tax Ordinance during the regular meeting of the Needles City Council (N.C.C.) and Needles Public Utility Authority (N.P.U.A.) held on...

zachnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Legends Band performs today inside the 19th Hole Bar and Grill.

Source: 19th Hole Bar and Grill (Information) Picture: 19th Hole Bar and Grill (Courtesy) Needles, California: The Legends Band will be performing a variety of classic Rock, Country, Latin, Modern Rock and Blues music starting at 12:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 inside the 19th Hole Bar and Grill located at 144 Marina Drive.
NEEDLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy