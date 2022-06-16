Wednesday storm covers Wautoma with debris, downs trees

WAUTOMA, Wis. (NBC 26) — Shirley and Bill Huck have lived on Silver Lake for over 60 years. They say they've never seen storm damage quite like Wednesday's destruction. Just in the couple's front yard, seven trees were uprooted, all almost 100 feet tall.

In Wautoma, strong winds, hail, and a torrential downpour left debris almost everywhere.

The Hucks say they'll have to saw and clean up most of their yard on their own.

"We got hit pretty hard here," James Heck said. "We've got a few big branches and a couple trees down, but everybody's safe and everybody made it through it."

Heck owns the Silvercryst Supper Club and Resort in Wautoma.

"It was very scary," he said. "We've got a lot of employees here that… their parents and guardians and husbands and wives are worried about them here. So we've got basements and tornado shelters that we've put them all in."

The power was out at his entire facility and throughout the surrounding neighborhood. Customers walked around scanning the aftermath.

"I got some really nice employees that are gonna come and help out," Heck said. "We got a lot of garbage cans that have spewed everything everywhere."

The storm even left overturned docks on Silver Lake just behind the supper club.

"It's one of those nights you just gotta chalk up to Mother Nature," Heck said.