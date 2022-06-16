AOC executive Kitty Chiller sanctioned for ‘judging irregularities’ at Olympics qualifier

Kitty Chiller during her time as the Australian team chef de mission for the Rio Olympics in 2016. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Kitty Chiller, the deputy chief executive of Australia’s National Sports Tribunal and a member of the Australian Olympic Committee executive, has been sanctioned for her role in “judging irregularities” at an Olympic qualification event in 2021 and banned from representing international gymnastic bodies for two years.

Earlier this week the disciplinary commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation announced that an investigation has found violations of International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) rules during the 2021 Oceania Continental Championships in rhythmic gymnastics.

In addition to sanctioning Chiller, who was at the time the chief executive of Gymnastics Australia, the commission suspended two Australian gymnastics judges, Virginia Elliott and Erin Pankoke and fined Gymnastics Australia and the Oceania Gymnastics Union over $7,000 each plus costs.

Related: Young gymnasts were likely subject to emotional and physical abuse at elite Australian training program, report finds

All sanctioned parties have the right to appeal the decision, within 21 days.

It raises questions over whether Chiller’s sanction was consistent with her appointment to the NST.

On Wednesday former gymnast Mary-Anne Monckton, a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, posted on Twitter: “How does Kitty Chiller get to keep her job as the deputy CEO of the National Sports Tribunal?”

The championships took place on the Gold Coast last May, as part of the wider Australian gymnastics championships. Lidiia Iakovleva narrowly beat Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva with a score-differential of just 2.5 points. According to Gymnastics Australia’s website , the event was “rejudged” following a “technical irregularity”. Eighteen-year-old Iakovleva represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Kiroi-Bogatyreva missed out.

Chiller, a former modern pentathlete who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, was the first woman to lead an Australian Olympic team as chef de mission, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She courted controversy with her public criticism of tennis star Nick Kyrgios , who withdrew from contention for the Olympics over what he described as “unfair and unjust treatment”.

Chiller released a statement at the time saying, “In regard to selection every athlete in contention is treated fairly and equally.”

More recently Chiller helmed Gymnastics Australia during a turbulent period as it handled allegations of widespread abuse within the sport. An independent review by the Australian Human Rights Commission revealed “ systemic risk factors ” within the sport which exacerbated the risk of child abuse, sexual harassment and bullying.

Gymnastics Australia’s response to abuse complaints during Chiller’s tenure has been criticised . Earlier this year the ABC reported that Chiller’s office co-drafted the policy governing what was labelled an “independent” complaints process, which saw some complaints deemed “ out of scope ”.

Gymnastics Australia told Guardian Australia that it was aware of the decision and would “take some time to consider the decision and next steps for the organisation and the sport”.

A spokesperson said: “As the individuals concerned have 21 days to lodge an appeal against the sanctions, Gymnastics Australia will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Australian Olympic Committee said it noted the sanction and was “not aware of the nature nor the details of the matter and further notes there is scope for an appeal.” The spokesperson added: “While qualification events are a matter for individual sporting federations, the AOC has had full confidence in the integrity of the nomination and selection process.”

The AOC did not respond to a specific question from Guardian Australia over whether it was appropriate for Chiller to remain in her position on the AOC executive, given the adverse finding and its link to the Australian Olympic team.

Guardian Australia sought comment from Chiller, via the National Sports Tribunal, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. The body was established by the federal government in 2020 following a review into sports integrity arrangements in Australia. It is led by John Boultbee, a veteran Australian sports administrator.

On Wednesday a representative of the Tribunal told the ABC that “Ms Chiller has had, and will have, no involvement in any Gymnastics matters (of any sort) which come to the NST.”