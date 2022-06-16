ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Juventus expect to complete signing of Paul Pogba

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
What the papers say

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus and will soon sign a formal four-year deal, according to the Guardian. The World Cup winner’s return to Turin, where he played from 2012 to 2016, appears set after he reportedly rejected an approach from Manchester City. Sky Sports adds the 29-year-old is still in a dialogue with Paris St Germain but is expected to make Italy his home again.

Prospective suitors are said to be lining up for free agent Gareth Bale, whose contract with Real Madrid is ending. Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham are monitoring the 32-year-old Wales forward, reports the Sun, while he has also been linked with a spell at Championship club Cardiff.

Could Romelu Lukaku have a new home by the end of the week? (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The Telegraph says Inter Milan have officially started negotiations with Chelsea about re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan. The paper adds the Belgium striker, 29, is aware he will have to take a wage cut to return to the San Siro, where he played from 2019 to 2021.

The Liverpool Echo reports James Tarkowski will be an Everton player before next season begins. The paper says the 29-year-old England international has agreed to terms with Everton and will leave Burnley, but the deal will not be announced until the end of June when the defender’s Turf Moor contract officially expires.

The Mail says newly promoted Nottingham Forest have agreed to take Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, with an option to buy the goalkeeper for £20million. England international Henderson, 25, was sought out by Forest after Brice Samba indicated he was keen to shift to leave.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong: It seems there is only a slim chance of the Holland midfielder shifting to Old Trafford after Barcelona said they do not need to sell players this summer, reports the Mirror.

Vitinha: But A Bola says Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto’s 22-year-old Portugal midfielder.

Aberdeen sign right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest

Aberdeen have completed the signing of right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old made two league appearances for Forest last season before moving to Notts County on loan. Dons boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jayden is a very young and exciting prospect....
Football rumours: Chelsea entering race for Everton forward Richarlison

Chelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison. The Daily Mail says the 25-year-old Brazil international could form a vital piece as the Blues look to overhaul their strike force. However Richarlison has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, with Everton wanting in excess of £50million for his services.
Luton complete signing of Stoke midfielder Alfie Doughty

Luton have announced the signing of midfielder Alfie Doughty on a permanent deal from Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke. The 22-year-old, who had a loan spell at Cardiff last season, becomes manager Nathan Jones’ first signing of the summer transfer window after moving for an undisclosed fee. Doughty began...
Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
Africa ‘taken hostage’ by Russia’s invasion, Zelensky says

The Ukrainian president has told the African Union that the continent has been “taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid catastrophically rising food prices. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s closed-door speech followed weeks of requests for him to address African nations. Many of them retain close ties...
Ben Stiller visits Ukraine on World Refugee Day

Ben Stiller has said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person” during a visit to Poland and Ukraine, where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia. The American actor, 56, arrived in Poland on Saturday and was pictured...
Bank of England decision-maker repeats call for higher interest rates

A key Bank of England decision-maker has warned that drops in the value of the pound could push up inflation further and called for higher interest rates in response. Catherine Mann, who sits on the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said she was one of three members who wanted the Bank’s base rate to increase to 1.5% from 1% last week.
