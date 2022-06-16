ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yell, Sam, If You Still Can by Maylis Besserie review – Beckett’s last days

By John Banville
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Ulf Andersen Archive - Samuel Beckett<br>PARIS - APRIL: (FILE PHOTO) Author Samuel Beckett walking while in Paris,France in April of 1984. (Photo by Ulf Andersen/Getty Images) Photograph: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

Maylis Besserie does not lack for daring. Her novel is a fictional account of the last months of Samuel Beckett ’s life, which he spent in a Paris nursing home, Résidence Tiers Temps. As she says in an author’s note, the book “reconstructs a version of Beckett from real and imaginary facts, as if he were a character at the end of his life, like those who inhabit his own work”.

To set out to portray a master stylist, the author of Molloy, Malone Dies and The Unnamable, would daunt the most experienced writer. That this is Besserie’s debut, the first part of a projected “Irish trilogy”, is remarkable; that she carries it off so convincingly, with such elan and poetic force, is a wonder.

Fittingly, the narrative is in the first person – or the last person, as Beckett would say – as the old and ailing writer clings to the unravelling shreds of consciousness. The chapters in Beckett’s voice are interspersed with fictional medical reports on his condition by the home’s nurses, doctors and psychiatrists. These toneless pages set up a telling counterpoint against the rich musicality of the main body of the book. Besserie does not mimic the style of Beckett’s threnodies, yet she evokes, subtly and with great skill, a fitting intensity, bleak lyricism and black humour.

Readers who know Beckett’s work will note the echoes that resound here of the postwar trilogy, in particular, but also of many of the plays, and of later, astringent texts such as Ill Seen Ill Said, The Lost Ones and Stirrings Still . There are passages that conjure up with eerie immediacy the voice of Beckett’s derelict narrators – for it is all one voice, really – by turns declamatory, piteous, bitter and scurrilously funny.

Asked to say why he chose the title Company for one of the late texts, Beckett replied that, well, a book is company. Besserie’s version of the writer spends much of his time wandering among familiar shades in the land of the dead. Most precious of his lost ones is his wife, who died on 17 July 1989, just before the narrative opens. “She is dead. I have to remind myself constantly – Suzanne is not in the bedroom. She is not with me. She is no longer present.” Contrast, or compare, with the opening of the first novel in Beckett’s trilogy, Molloy: “I am in my mother’s room. It’s I who live there now.”

Beckett’s mother, the formidable May, is the other of the two poles between which the novel swings and sways. And talk of his mother inevitably leads to thoughts on the mother tongue. He recalls his time working for James Joyce when he was writing Finnegans Wake. “I type his English that is full of Ireland. He spits out page after page, the Ireland of our mothers … I took a long time to be cured of it.”

Besserie's version of the writer spends much of his time wandering among familiar shades in the land of the dead

He wonders why he didn’t kill his mother. It would have been, he says, “a happy escape” – for both of them, we surmise. Yet in Besserie’s novel there are exquisite and moving passages through which May paces like her namesake in that late dramatic masterpiece Footfalls: “Like the wind that blows the dead branches, ready to fall, the light ones that rest on the living in the hope of holding them back, my mother’s trembling hands were placed on the pane of glass in the hope that the pane might keep them in place. To no avail.”

Another of his lingering ghosts is that of Lucia, Joyce’s doomed daughter. She was in love with Beckett and was spurned by him, and spent most of her long life in psychiatric clinics. Beckett never ceased to feel guilty about his treatment of Lucia. “The words left her. Everyone left her.” Here, as elsewhere, Besserie presents us with Beckett the poet of finality, of straitened ways and dire straits, the Beckett who was, as she has him say, “inapt for the world”.

Yell, Sam, If You Still Can is the work of a writer already in command of a resonant style and a broad artistic reach. There is no doubt she will do notable work in the future, considering that this is her first book – which was awarded the Prix Goncourt du premier roman in her native France. Praise is due also to Clíona Ní Ríordáin. Though the title is a mistake – why not The Third Age, as in the original French? – little seems to have been lost in translation. Indeed, the book reads as if it had been written in English, with much wordplay carried over deftly and inventively from the French. And there are good jokes. Here is Beckett struggling to do the bidding of his physiotherapist and rise from the floor without using his hands: “Tried again. Failed again. No better.”

• Yell, Sam, If You Still Can by Maylis Besserie, translated by Clíona Ní Ríordáin, is published by Lilliput (£13). To support the Guardian and the Observer buy a copy at guardianbookshop.com . Delivery charges may apply.

'I'm appalled': The artist who put up a giant sign for refugees at sea to read

Perched above the west promenade in Newhaven, as visible to refugees out at sea as it is to dogwalkers strolling along the front, is a huge message written in bright fairground lights, held aloft by a scaffold five metres high. "You imagine what you desire," says the text sculpture, one of six by the Glasgow-based artist Nathan Coley that are currently installed at various locations across the Sussex landscape.
James Joyce
Person
Samuel Beckett
#Irish
Burning planet: why are the world's heatwaves getting more intense?

When the temperature readings started to come through from Antarctic weather stations in early March, scientists at first thought there might have been some mistake. Temperatures, which should have been cooling rapidly as the south pole's brief summer faded, were soaring – at the Vostok station, about 800 miles from the geographic south pole, thermometers recorded a massive 15C hotter than the previous all-time record, while at Terra Nova coastal base the water hovered above freezing, unheard of for the time of year.
France
Largest freshwater fish ever recorded caught in Cambodia

The world's largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists. The stingray, captured on 13 June, measured almost four metres from snout to tail and weighed just under 300kg, according to a statement on Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.
Why is Google so alarmed by the prospect of a sentient machine?

Humans are, as someone once observed, "language animals", implying that the ability to communicate linguistically is unique to humans. Over the last decade, machine-learning researchers, most of whom work for the big tech companies, have been labouring to disprove that proposition. In 2020, for example, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab based in San Francisco, unveiled GPT-3, the third iteration of a huge language model that used "deep learning" technology to create a machine that can compose plausible English text.
Fran Lebowitz: 'My greatest achievement? Not killing anyone. I've been tempted'

Born in New Jersey, Fran Lebowitz, 71, had a column in Andy Warhol's Interview magazine in the 1970s. Her first book, a collection of essays entitled Metropolitan Life, became a bestseller, as did her second, Social Studies. In 2021, her documentary series Pretend It's a City premiered on Netflix and was nominated for an Emmy. She lives in New York City and brings her show An Evening with Fran Lebowitz to the UK later this month.
