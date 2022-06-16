ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

And Roberts Was His Name-O

By Josh Blackman
 5 days ago
Chief Justice Roberts rarely writes dissents. But when he does, readers are in for a treat. The Chief did not disappoint in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo v. Texas. Roberts wrote the dissent, which was joined by Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh. Justice Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion in favor of the...

Profs. Adam Candeub & Philip Hamburger on "The Common Carrier Cure for First Amendment Uncertainty"

An interesting new twist on the argument, which particularly focuses on how social media quasi-common-carrier regulations can fight governmental pressure on platforms to censor certain material; it reminded me of Ian Samuel's The New Writs of Assistance, which similarly argued that some Big Tech companies should be legally required to limit the data they maintain about users, in order to fight governmental pressure on them to disclose it.
School Choice Is a Smart Political Move

Fans of educational freedom in Iowa are doing a victory lap after school choice advocates cleaned up in GOP primaries. The results are a win for those who want families to decide where and how their children learn, and also point to a positive strategy in an otherwise toxic political environment. Amid a storm of stupid culture-war memes and finger-pointing, proposals for charter schools, homeschool freedom, education savings accounts, and vouchers are upbeat and attractive alternatives.
Tentative Thoughts On The Jewish Claim To A "Religious Abortion"

Recently, Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, a synagogue in Palm Beach County, Florida, challenged the constitutionality of Florida's new abortion restriction. I think there are many procedural problems with the complaint, including standing and the scope of the proposed remedy. (See my post here.) But here I'd like to address the merits question--or at least offer some tentative thoughts on the issue: does a prohibition on abortion violate the Free Exercise rights of Jewish women? Under Employment Division v. Smith, the abortion law would be considered a neutral rule of general applicability, without any indication of animus towards Jews. This law would easily survive rational basis review. But there is a strong movement to overrule Smith--a step the Court stopped short of in Fulton. So I will consider the separate question of whether this law would violate the pre-Smith framework from Sherbert v. Verner. (The inquiry may be a bit different under a law like RFRA, which Florida has adopted.)
Criminal Libel Law, Partly Coming Back in Washington State in Harassment Order Cases

A new Washington statute related to protection orders, which will become effective July 1, provides:. In issuing any type of protection order, other than an extreme risk protection order, the court shall have broad discretion to grant such relief as the court deems proper, including … an order restricting the respondent from … making harassing or libelous communications about the petitioner to third parties, or making false reports to investigative agencies.
Iowa S. Ct. Overrules Decision Subjecting Abortion Restrictions to Strict Scrutiny Under Iowa Constitution

From today's decision in Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Reynolds (which will presumably now be PPH III):. In Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Reynolds (PPH II) (Iowa 2018), we confronted a mandatory 72-hour waiting period for abortion that the legislature had enacted in 2017…. [W]e rejected the undue burden test. Instead, we found that the Iowa Constitution—specifically, the due process clause—protected abortion as a fundamental right. We determined that the waiting period could not survive strict scrutiny under that test and struck it down as unconstitutional….
The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
Seventh Circuit Reinstates Lawsuit Over School Ban on T-Shirts That Depict Guns,

From N.J. v. Sonnabend, decided today by the Seventh Circuit (Judge Diane Sykes, joined by Judges Kenneth Ripple and Amy St. Eve):. The plaintiffs are two teenagers who attend Wisconsin public schools. Both are gun enthusiasts and supporters of the Second Amendment. To express that support, they own and wear T-shirts that communicate their favorable opinion of the right to bear arms. When they wore those shirts to school, however, they got into trouble with school officials.
Florida Officials Use a Victim's Rights Law To Stop a Newspaper from Printing Deputies' Names

Florida deputies shot and killed a man during an eviction process, and now a judge is prohibiting a local newspaper from printing the names of the officers involved. You can blame Florida's Marsy's Law for this unconstitutional censorship. These laws, passed through the ballot initiative process in a dozen states, were intended to detail certain rights for crime victims to be informed about criminal cases and protect their privacy. But in practice, the wording of the laws are often vague enough that police departments have been using them to conceal information about shootings their officers are involved with by classifying the officers as "victims" of crimes.
Brickbat: Too Close for Comfort

An Indiana couple has sued the state Department of Child Services, saying a case manager lied in court so that a 6-year-old boy would be removed from their home and placed with the boy's biological father, with whom the case manager was having an affair. The suit said Sandra Sell lied in an affidavit claiming Jason and Myka Kelly had violated court orders and engaged in abuse and neglect of their children. All six of their children were taken from them. The boy, Myka Kelly's son, was placed with his father and the others put into foster care. DCS fired Sell four months later, after her affair with the boy's father was discovered. Sell was charged with felony official misconduct and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor falsifying child abuse or neglect information or records. She pleaded guilty to the obstruction of justice charge and was sentenced to 179 days probation. The children were returned to their parents.
No Religious Freedom Right to Beat and Strangle Your Kids

From today's opinion in Blattert v. State, decided by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Derek Molter, joined by Judges Patricia Riley & Margret Robb):. The State of Indiana charged Scott A. Blattert, Jr. with aggravated battery (Level 3 felony), strangulation (Level 6 felony), five counts of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than fourteen years of age (Level 5 felony), and three counts of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (Level 6 felony). The charges were based on the allegation that Blattert repeatedly punished his children by beating and strangling them. He claims a defense under Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act ("RFRA"), which provides a defense to criminal prosecutions that substantially burden religious exercise unless the State shows the prosecutions are the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling governmental interest….
