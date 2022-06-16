All the easyJet flights cancelled from and to Gatwick today

Britain’s biggest budget airline has cancelled more than 40 flights to and from London Gatwick , its main base, on Thursday – including round-trips to Malta, Bodrum in Turkey and Paphos in Cyprus.

In addition easyJet has cancelled the outbound flight from Gatwick scheduled for Thursday to Hurghada in Egypt. It is flying out a empty plane to pick up returning holidaymakers after cancelling its early summer programme to the Red Sea resort.

The Independent calculates around 7,000 easyJet passengers are affected by the day’s cancellations to and from Gatwick.

Most passengers appear to have been notified at least a day ahead, though some short-notice cancellations have been made – including the morning round-trip from Gatwick to Edinburgh and a link to Paris CDG.

On the latter flight, the airline says: “We have been advised by French authorities that firefighting an rescue services in Paris Charles De Gaulle airport will be taking part in industrial action between 0600 to 1300 local time.

“As a result of this action, only one runway will be in use instead of two and all airlines have been told to reduce their flight schedule at Paris CDG airport by 25 per cent during this time period.”

Also from Gatwick, Wizz Air has grounded two round trips on Thursday to Madrid, while British Airways ’ departures from the Sussex airport to Amsterdam, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife have all been axed.

BA is cancelling upwards of 100 flights to and from its main base at London Heathrow each day , though most passengers are given weeks of warning.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be rebooked on the same day if a seat is available – even on a rival airline.

If a same-day flight is not possible, the carrier that cancels the flight must provide hotel accommodation and meals.

In addition, if a cancellation is made within two weeks of departure, cash compensation is generally payable – unless the airline can demonstrate “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible for grounding the flight.

The lowest rate is £220, with £350 payable for flights between 1,500km and 3,500km and £520 for longer sectors such as to and from Egypt.

easyJet flights cancelled from Gatwick: