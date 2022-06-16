ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more’s 2022-23 matches confirmed

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been revealed.

Manchester City begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month against West Ham. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool ’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around with Fulham first up for them.

Chelsea ’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich last term while Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will hope their upward trajectory continues after a strong end to the year.

It’s also a big day as ever for the promoted teams with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest now knowing how their life back in the big time of English football will begin. Follow all the latest reaction and analysis after the 2022/23 fixture list was revealed.

