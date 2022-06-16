Possible Tornado Touchdown In Shawano County

Farmer for a Day youth mentorship program is back again on August 3-6 during the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh, WI. This agricultural mentorship program connects local youth to agriculture, STEAM, the county fair and other hands-on activities to encourage continued personal growth and community involvement. Youth, ages 7-16, are paired with a Winnebago County Fair youth exhibitor from 4-H or FFA to experience a personalized, 1-hour guided tour around the fairgrounds. During this tour you’ll discover and learn more about livestock, plants, cultural arts, mechanical science, foods and nutrition, and more! Alongside the guided tour, each participant will receive a free fair entry, a goodie bag, and a certificate.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO