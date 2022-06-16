Beyonce Is Dropping a New Album July 27 and Twitter Is Losing Its Mind
By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
5 days ago
The 16-track album was stealth announced late Wednesday on Tidal's social media and Beyoncé's Instagram page -- it is already available for pre-order. It's been four years since The Carters' "Everything Is Love," and you have to go back even further to find Beyoncé's last solo album, "Lemonade" in 2016. All...
THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has shocked fans after she made a comment to Sunny Hostin that they blasted as rude. The awkward interaction took place on the live talk show’s Friday’s broadcast, during a segment with guest Keke Palmer. The moment happened toward the end of the...
The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
"Nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply" Jennifer Lopez praised Ben Affleck as a father and family man by posting a touching Father's Day tribute video to Instagram. She captioned the post, "Happy Father's Day to the most...
"I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us," wrote Young, who said she is "deeply hurting." Six months after they got engaged on the Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette," Michelle Young and...
BOSTON - Last summer, you helped us find the best ice cream in New England in the WBZ Ice Cream Social.After more than a quarter million votes in our bracket tournament, Sundae School on Cape Cod won the trophy and bragging rights as your ultimate local favorite.This year the Ice Cream Social is back, with a twist. Rather than voting for your favorite ice cream, we want to hear who you think deserves a surprise ice cream party.Let us know about a group in your community that you would like to see get a free ice cream social. It could be kids, seniors, first responders, volunteers… people doing great things.We are teaming up with some of your favorite ice cream shops. Then, using your nominations as a guide, we'll be throwing surprise ice cream socials all summer. Get in touch with us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (#wbzicecreamsocial).You just may see us out scooping in your city or town.
Mike, JWoww and Deena say that when "anyone's decision in our group affects others ... somebody's going to call you out." "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is back this week ... and it seems like there may be some rough waters ahead for the gang. The explosive trailer for the new...
It's officially graduation season and so many teens and young adults are getting ready to don their cap and gown. Those gearing up for the big day in their educational journey include quite a few celebrity children -- even though it seems like just yesterday that their famous parents were sharing baby photos! And as these celebrity offspring walk across the stage to receive their diploma, it's clear they have the unwavering support of the people that raised them.
