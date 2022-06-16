Oregon faces a shrinking wildland firefighting force

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state – the last slaves in the newly reunited U.S. – were free.
Starting July 1st, minimum wage workers in Oregon will see an increase in pay. In 2016, Oregon lawmakers created a three-tiered minimum wage. That means while many of Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see a new rate of $13.50 an hour, employees in the Portland area will get an increase to $14.75. Those are both increases of 75 cents per hour. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in rural parts of the state will jump by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour.
Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Children as young as 6 months old could start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as Monday, June 20, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office announced Sunday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages...
The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has increased the Port of Morrow’s groundwater contamination fine to $2.1 million following additional wastewater violations. The agency added $800,000 to the Port’s original $1.3 million fine Friday for over-applying nitrogen-rich wastewater on agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla...
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties to wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening, puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.
Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
EUGENE, Ore.-- Some of Oregon's youngest children could soon become eligible for the COVID vaccine. The CDC and FDA have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to five years and the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months to six years. Eugene parent Allison Hansen said she's...
More Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021 than in any previous year. It's a grim milestone as new numbers show one state, which has enacted a program to treat drug addiction, may have made things even worse.
SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a parent asked KGW to look into local school district and police policies in regard to school shootings. Around the same time, another parent and former Portland Public Schools (PPS) teacher...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...
