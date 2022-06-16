ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon faces a shrinking wildland firefighting force

 5 days ago

ptrust
4d ago

State minimum wage went up, so it's not as appealing to be out fighting fires. Use to be a decent wages, but when the federal government resent their pay scale wages went down for the newly hired, not just for the firefighters but any new hires in federal job system.

yachatsnews.com

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon and observed Monday, June 20

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state – the last slaves in the newly reunited U.S. – were free.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

Starting July 1st, minimum wage workers in Oregon will see an increase in pay. In 2016, Oregon lawmakers created a three-tiered minimum wage. That means while many of Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see a new rate of $13.50 an hour, employees in the Portland area will get an increase to $14.75. Those are both increases of 75 cents per hour. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in rural parts of the state will jump by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

New Head of Oregon Dept. of Forestry Urban Forestry Program, June 20

Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon, Washington approve COVID vaccines for kids under age 5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Children as young as 6 months old could start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as Monday, June 20, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office announced Sunday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
OREGON STATE
#Firefighters
KTVL

Oregon mothers send kids' shoes to lawmakers, asking for gun reform

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon hikes Port of Morrow water pollution fine to $2.1M

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has increased the Port of Morrow’s groundwater contamination fine to $2.1 million following additional wastewater violations. The agency added $800,000 to the Port’s original $1.3 million fine Friday for over-applying nitrogen-rich wastewater on agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Dozens of dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
OREGON STATE
News Break
Politics
nwpb.org

Northwest rents continue to rise, especially in Oregon and Idaho

Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE ASKS “HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND PRESERVE WHAT MAKES OREGON SPECIAL?” IN SERIES OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS AND ONLINE SURVEY

SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/17 – Task Force Busts Black-Market Grow Near Eagle Point, OSP Arrest Josephine County Murder Suspect in Bend

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...

