Mojave, CA

Mojave parents and community ask for football coach to be reinstated

By David Kaplan
Bakersfield Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A petition on change.org has over 300 signatures to reinstate Cash Achziger, the Head Football Coach for the Mojave High School Football team and his coaching staff. The petition says in part:. "These coaches have dedicated their time and sacrificed a lot to help...

bakersfieldnow.com

#Reinstated#Bullying#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mojave High School
