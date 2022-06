TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police say one person died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into the Duwamish River near the Interurban trail. Medics and police responded to the collision around 12:20 a.m. A woman, who was driving the car, and a juvenile male were both in the car at the time. Police say the woman died and the male was taken to a local hospital where he was later released to family.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO