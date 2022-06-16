One killed in head-on collision in Byron

Fire on Thissell Road Consumes RV and Body Found Inside. Fire crews were called out to a reported RV fire on June 15 in Dixon. A report issued by the Dixon Fire Department stated that crews from UC Davis, Winters, and Vacaville also responded to the call and helped extinguish the blaze, which occurred on Thissell Road west of Schroeder Road. The RV was engulfed when they arrived. However, fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread.

DIXON, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO