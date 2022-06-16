ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, CA

One killed in head-on collision in Byron

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYRON, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in east Contra Costa County on Wednesday. The crash on Byron Highway just south of Camino Diablo happened...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 11

Jayden Vaughn
4d ago

Such a tragedy. I'm very sorry for the family of their lost loved one, as well as the injured 💔🙏🕊️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Fatal crash westbound on Bay Bridge, DUI suspected

This story has been updated to include details from the collision. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The crash was reported around 2:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch man dies in suspected DUI crash on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Contra Costa County, CA
Accidents
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Byron, CA
Crime & Safety
Byron, CA
Accidents
City
Byron, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Brian Ortiz Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Laurel Road [Oakley, CA]

38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident on Harvest Circle. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m., near the intersection of Laurel Road and Harvest Circle. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of him. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced 38-year-old Ortiz, dead at the scene.
OAKLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Body Recovered in Dixon RV Fire

Fire on Thissell Road Consumes RV and Body Found Inside. Fire crews were called out to a reported RV fire on June 15 in Dixon. A report issued by the Dixon Fire Department stated that crews from UC Davis, Winters, and Vacaville also responded to the call and helped extinguish the blaze, which occurred on Thissell Road west of Schroeder Road. The RV was engulfed when they arrived. However, fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread.
DIXON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Collisions#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Camino Diablo
KTVU FOX 2

Carjacking suspects detained by police following East Bay pursuit

MORAGA, Calif. - Police in Moraga have detained three carjacking suspects following a police pursuit in the East Bay Monday afternoon. A third suspect who was initially outstanding, was also taken into custody later in the evening, officials say. Moraga Chief of police Jon King said one of his units...
MORAGA, CA
ABC10

At least 2 hurt in a boating accident north of Rio Vista

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been injured after a boating accident in the deep water channel of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, crews with multiple agencies responded to the Rio Vista Boat Launch Saturday afternoon to treat multiple patients involved in a boating accident.
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont brush fire threatens home

FREMONT, Calif. - A brush fire in Fremont is threatening at least one home Monday night. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire after it broke out around 9:30 p.m. The Alameda County fire is on Sabercat Road, just off Interstate 680. Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand and are keeping the flames from spreading.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia man dies in solo motorcycle crash

(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Benicia died on Thursday while attempting a left turn, the California Highway Patrol said. The male motorcyclist was traveling south on Lopes Road near the Marshview Road intersection parallel to Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia when he was “ejected” while negotiating a left turn, according to the CHP. First responders […]
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

All clear given after shelter-in-place issued in Moraga

(KRON) — An “all clear” has been given after the Moraga Police Department earlier issued a shelter-in-place order in the area of Rimer Drive and Deerfield Drive due to police activity. People in the area were advised to shelter in the nearest place of safety, according to an alert from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s […]
MORAGA, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat in Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A swimmer was critically injured after being hit by a party boat in Lake Berryessa, authorities said. The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote part of the Napa County lake. A woman in her 30s was hit by the boat's propeller, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
NBC Bay Area

Owner Speaks Out After Burning Box Truck Seen Driving Across the South Bay

A driver is speaking out after a box truck burst into flames on Highway 101 in the South Bay earlier this week. The video of the incident was posted by San Jose Foos on Instagram and it went viral on social media. A San Jose man captured the burning box truck as its owner tried to get it off southbound 101 at the Montague Expressway exit Tuesday afternoon.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy