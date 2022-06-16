ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is England vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

England begin their final preparations for Euro 2022 with a warm-up friendly against Belgium tonight.

The Lionesses are unbeaten in 11 matches under Sarina Wiegman and will head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil.

Wiegman confirmed her squad for the tournament yesterday, with Steph Houghton missing out due to the Achilles injury that limited her to just four starts in the WSL this season.

Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional squad.

Here is everything you need to know:

What time does the match start?

The match will get underway at 8pm BST on Thursday 16 June at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK and on the ITV website.

Confirmed line-ups

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Bright, Stokes; Williamson, Walsh; Mead, Stanway, Hemp; White

Belgium XI: Evrard, Deloose, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens, Biesmans, Minnaert, Delacauw, Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert

England squad for Euro 2022

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

Odds

England - 1/9; Draw - 5/1; Belgium - 11/1.

