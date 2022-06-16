ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Australian minister visits New Zealand during Pacific trip

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ujbgh_0gCOPpSB00

Australia's new foreign minister on Thursday made New Zealand the first stop on her third Pacific trip in a month as Canberra steps up efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is promoting her administration’s stronger ambition on curbing greenhouse gas emissions as evidence that Australia shares the South Pacific’s primary security concern: climate change.

Australia formally committed on Thursday to reducing emissions by 43% by the end of the decade. The previous government, which lost power in elections last month, had pledged to reduce emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.

“Many countries in the region have been concerned about Australia’s previous position on climate,” Wong said at a joint press conference with her New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, in the New Zealand capital, Wellington.

“We do have some ground to make up and we want to demonstrate we bring ... stronger and more ambitious commitments on climate because we actually think it matters and more resources and more energy,” Wong added.

Mahuta said she agreed with Wong that the “Pacific is a contested space.”

“So by working together, it will be important to ensure that we work alongside the Pacific as they define their priorities, but also the way in which we partner with the Pacific on their biggest issues like climate change, like economic resilience,” Mahuta said.

On Friday, Wong will become the first Australian minister to visit the Solomon Islands since its government signed a security pact with China that many fear could lead to a Chinese naval base being established less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia's northeast coast.

When asked what she hoped to achieve from her meeting with Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Wong did not mention the pact.

Wong said she aimed to “listen to people’s perspectives and learn from that.”

She also plans to discuss climate change, labor mobility and development.

Australia is the Solomons' main security partner and Australian police have been in the capital, Honiara, maintaining peace since riots in November last year.

Australia on Thursday announced drought assistance for Kiribati, which was one of eight nations visited by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a recent influence-building South Pacific tour.

Australia will provide an initial 675,000 Australian dollars ($473,000) to support the installation of 100 solar distillation units to provide safe drinking water after the Kiribati government declared a state of disaster on Wednesday.

Wong visited Samoa and Tonga around the same time as Wang’s tour. She flew to Tokyo within hours of being sworn into office on May 23 for a security summit attended by leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

South Korea launches domestically-developed space rocket

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Tuesday, the government said, the country's second attempt after a launch last October failed. South Korea's second test launch of its homegrown space rocket comes eight months after the first test failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit, a setback for the country's attempt to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Modern phoenix: The bird brought back from extinction in Japan

Every day for the past 14 years, 72-year-old Masaoki Tsuchiya has set out before sunrise to search for a bird rescued from extinction in Japan. "Over just 40 years, the toki basically disappeared," said Tsuchiya on an observation deck where visitors now try to spot the bird.
PETS
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday.“As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters,...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
Person
Manasseh Sogavare
The Independent

Truck carrying 386 dogs stopped on way to controversial China ‘dog meat festival’

Hundreds of dogs have been rescued from a truck in China that was taking them to be slaughtered at the highly controversial Yulin dog meat “festival”.Activists said the “truck from hell” was carrying 386 dogs in crampt conditions when it was spotted in Shaanxi city on Sunday and pulled over with the help of the police. Shaanxi is about 800km away from the city of Yulin, where the so-called “festival” of dog meat takes place every year despite efforts to ban it. Video and photos taken by the activists and released to global animal protection group Humane Society International...
CHINA
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

North Korea dispatches medical teams as at least 800 families ill with intestinal disease

North Korea has dispatched medical crews along with medicines “prepared by” Kim Jong-un’s family to the country’s southwestern region as it battles an outbreak of an unidentified gastrointestinal disease.About 800 families are reportedly suffering from an “acute enteric epidemic” in the South Hwanghae Province.This outbreak of an infectious intestinal disease in a farming region comes even as the country continues to grapple with a serious Covid-19 wave as well as food shortages.The “enteric epidemic” is likely an infectious disease like typhoid, dysentery or cholera, which are caused by germs via contaminated food and water or contact with faeces of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Norwegian oil giant ‘threatens to ditch £4.5bn North Sea project over Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax’

A Norway-based company is reportedly threatening to pull its funding of a new £4.5bn oil extraction project off the coast of Scotland in protest of the British government’s windfall tax on energy company profits.Norwegian state energy company Equinor has privately revealed to its industry contacts that it’s reconsidering its plan to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea, in the Rosebank field near the Shetland Islands, according to The Telegraph.Equinor said that, before it commits to the project, it wants the government to change the terms of its energy profits levy – which was imposed to raise funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific#Australian#The Pacific
The Independent

Russia threatens Lithuania over ‘more than serious’ Kaliningrad rail goods ban

Russia has warned Lithuania – a Nato member – that it will “take action” unless the movement of goods by rail to the Kaliningrad exclave is restored.Moscow summoned Lithuania’s top diplomat to deliver a protest after the Baltic nation banned the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory."The situation is more than serious," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything."Russia’s foreign ministry called Lithuania’s move “openly hostile”.“If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation via Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers

Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian military vehicles using weapons provided to them by the UK.This video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shows smoke rising from two explosions."One tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian occupiers - along with their crews - were turned into scrap metal," officials said.Defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Sky News that the UK has acquired 20 M109 Howitzers from a Belgian arms company for Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war, says UK armed forces chiefWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

Giant stingray caught in Mekong ‘biggest freshwater fish ever documented’

An colossal stingray caught in the Mekong river has been touted by scientists as the biggest freshwater fish ever documented.The 300kg (661lb) female stingray has usurped a 646lb (293kg) giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005 from its place as the record-holder, scientists say.The Mekong river is the twelfth longest river in the world and the third longest in Asia, flowing from the Tibetan Plateau through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.Its boundless biodiversity has seen the Mekong come to account for a quarter of the world’s freshwater fish catch, according to WWF. But overfishing has caused fish populations...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket in 2nd such attempt

South Korea launched its first domestically built space rocket on Tuesday in the country’s second attempt, months after its earlier liftoff failed to place a payload into orbit.A successful launch would boost South Korea’s growing space ambitions but also prove it has key technologies to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea, some experts say.The three-stage Nuri rocket carrying what officials call a functioning “performance verification” satellite blasted from South Korea’s only space launch center on a small island off its southern coast at 4 p.m. Officials are to announce the results...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
Country
China
The Independent

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics

Organizers of last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics were expected to place the final cost of the Games at 1.42 trillion yen, about twice what was forecast when the IOC awarded them in 2013.Tokyo Olympic officials, meeting Tuesday before the body dissolves at the end of the month, were to detail final numbers, which were increased by the pandemic, but were in record range long before that.Calculating the costs is challenging because of recent fluctuations in the exchange rate between the dollar and the Japanese yen. When the Olympics opened a year ago, $1 bought 110 yen. On Monday, $1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Africa 'taken hostage' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says

“Africa is actually taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid catastrophically rising food prices, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the African Union continental body during a closed-door address on Monday.It took weeks of requests for Zelenskyy to address African nations, many of whom retain close ties to Russia and failed to support a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the invasion earlier this year.Ukraine and the West hope to weaken those ties by emphasizing that Russia’s actions are to blame for dramatic shortages of wheat and edible oils and skyrocketing food and fuel prices across the African continent of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Royals, horses, show-stopping hats: Royal Ascot in pictures

Extravagantly feathered, gravity-defying, or just plain wacky: There are hats, and then there are Royal Ascot hats. Every June, Britain’s royals, aristocrats and thousands of stylish guests don their finest headgear for Royal Ascot, a glamorous annual horse racing event that dates back to 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, southern England. The weeklong bonanza is Britain’s most popular race meeting, with some 300,000 visitors attending over five days. It’s the place to see and be seen, and photographers are spoilt for choice each year with a parade of show-stopping hats and frocks for the women...
U.K.
The Independent

'A dear friend': Syrian carves model of Cologne cathedral

When Syrian refugee Fadel Alkhudr arrived in Germany in 2015, the first thing he saw when he stepped out of the train in Cologne was the city's majestic cathedral.Alkhudr, 42, became so fascinated by the famous Gothic landmark on the Rhine river with its twin spires and elaborate ornaments that he spent hours looking at it. He took photos of it, drew sketches, and eventually started carving a wooden replica.For over 2.5 years — or around 5,000 hours, as he says — Alkhudr worked on creating a two-meter (6.5-foot) -tall copy of the structure in a small basement-turned-workshop in...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Online train journey planner fails as rail strike cripples services

A major online train journey planner stopped working as services are crippled due to the largest rail strike for a generation.Passengers attempting to use the National Rail Enquiries website for around half an hour this morning were shown a message stating “500 Internal Server Error”.The cause of the problem was unclear but it could be due to a surge in demand.Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of lines are closed as around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out.Services are generally restricted...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: PM ‘well’ after operation as No 10 admits ‘Carriegate’ demand

Downing Street has confirmed that members of Boris Johnson’s team intervened following the publication of a story about his wife Carrie in The Times, but denied that the prime minister himself contacted the paper to complain.A story appeared in early editions of the paper on Saturday saying that when he was foreign secretary, Mr Johnson tried to secure Carrie – with whom he was then having a secret affair – a £100,000 Foreign Office job. The story disappeared from later editions, however.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was well enough to attend a Tory fundraiser in London on Monday, just hours after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lisa Keightley: England face step into unknown without duo in South Africa Test

Lisa Keightley admitted England face a step into the unknown without Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt in next week’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa.While Shrubsole brought her international career to an end a couple of months ago, Brunt announced her Test retirement last weekend after a bout of Covid ended any lingering hopes of featuring at Taunton.The 36-year-old had been leaning towards focusing on the white-ball formats – even if she revealed it was a “heart-breaking choice” – as playing in this summer’s Commonwealth Games was her utmost priority.England will therefore embark upon a new era without their...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

705K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy