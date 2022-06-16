ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Balboa Bay Resort’s 15th Annual Father’s Day Car Show June 19

By newport-indy-staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Balboa Bay Resort is holding its 15th annual Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate dads this...

Newport Aquatic Center Hosts Innovative Teen Inner Strength Camp June 27 – August 4

Middle school and high school students dealing with common mental health-related issues like anxiety, depression, peer conflict, and family challenges have an opportunity to participate in a six-week summer camp starting June 27 hosted by the Newport Aquatic Center and led by noted athletes and professional clinical counselors specializing in mental wellness.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City of Irvine to Honor Service Members with Inaugural Fourth of July Field of Valor Event

The City of Irvine, in partnership with the Irvine 2/11 Marine Adoption Committee, is hosting its inaugural Fourth of July Field of Valor event July 1–10, 8 a.m.–10 p.m., at the Great Park Reflecting Ponds. Members of the community are invited to honor veterans, active duty, or fallen service members by either sponsoring a flag or visiting the flag display.
IRVINE, CA
Renaissance ClubSport In Aliso Viejo Brings The Gym Experience Fully Outdoors

Orange County Gym Takes Workouts Outside to Fight COVID-19 (ALISO VIEJO, CA) Serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, Renaissance ClubSport has officially brought their popular indoor gym setup completely outdoors. In the wake of California’s efforts to prioritize safety during the Covid-19 Pandemic, ClubSport has created a solution for fitness enthusiasts, making their top-tier fitness destination available while most other gyms remain temporarily closed. Fitness equipment, classes, pool access and childcare are now all available daily for ClubSport members and hotel guests. As other gyms like Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness locations remain temporarily closed; ClubSport’s fitness equipment, classes, pool access, spa (massage), restaurant and childcare are all open and available outdoors.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Escape Room Era Opens New Christmas Escape Room in Anaheim CA

Anaheim, CA — Adrenaline courses through you as you have one hour to uncover clues, solve riddles and puzzles, and find the greatest toy ever invented to save Christmas for all the boys and girls in the world! You are immersed in Christmas at Franklin’s, one of the escape rooms of Escape Room Era, testing your wits, creativity, speed, and teamwork.
ANAHEIM, CA
Miramar Event Center Property Sold; Construction Proceeding

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
What Pride Means to these O.C. Trailblazers

Orange County is home to many trailblazers in the local LGBTQ community who tirelessly work to serve others, advocate for inclusivity and equal rights, and inspire those around them to live and love as their authentic selves. In honor of Pride Month, we’re celebrating those individuals and the organizations they lead, and hearing them tell us, in their own words, what Pride means to them.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Park Renovations, Homelessness Dashboard

To provide additional information to the community on the City’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness, we have created the homeless data dashboard, a quick reference guide available on the web, updated monthly. The dashboard contains year-to-date information on the number of individuals served, the number of nights homeless individuals...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Santa Ana Cannabis Culture thrives as major company Rebrands

New Name same Service to Santa Ana’s Cannabis Consumers. Catalyst Cannabis has rebranded their current Connected Cannabis Southern California retail stores unveiling the new signage and branding that will appeal to today’s urban consumer. A previous licencing agreement enabling Catalyst Cannabis Co. to utilize the Connected International name has come to end as Connected moves away from retail to concentrate on product driven initiatives in Southern California. The four renamed retail locations in Long Beach, Belmont Shore, Bellflower, and Santa Ana have joined ranks with the existing Catalyst Cannabis location in Eastside Long Beach (2115 E. 10th Street) bringing a total of 5 storefront locations to serve Southern California’s demand for high quality affordable marijuana.
SANTA ANA, CA
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of June 2022

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of June 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
OC Musicians Jam Online

Music Industry leader MixOne Sound facilitates allow Musicians, preforming artists, and video production to Continue working through the COVID-19 Crisis. Orange County, CA MixOne Sound, based locally in Orange County, has created a unique state-of-the-art stream and broadcast sound stage solution for artists, organizations, creatives and many others. With the ongoing pandemic and abrupt changes in the music industry, artists in Orange County and beyond have been forced to quickly pivot into mostly online formats of performance and promotion. MixOne Sound is bringing artists content to their audience while also adhering to social distancing and group gathering guidelines. Most people in the industry work as independent contractors and don’t qualify for unemployment insurance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, June 19, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County CHP offices unite to enhance safety for all motorists on I-5

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Santa Ana, Westminster, and San Juan Capistrano Area offices recently collaborated on a traffic safety campaign focused on reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways. This coordinated education and enforcement effort was created to enhance safety efforts on Orange County roadways, while continuing to make California a safe place to live, work, and travel.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Defending champ Desmond Doss tops Bertrando Stakes nominees

Defending champion Desmond Doss tops the nominees to the $100,000-guaranteed Bertrando Stakes. The one-mile race for 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California will be run Saturday, June 25, opening day of the Los Angeles County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. The nine-day LACF season will continue through Sunday, July 10.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Orange County Company expands line of imported African Dream Foods Sauces, Salts And Seasonings

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA African Dream Foods wants to bring Peri-Peri and African spices to a global audience while at the same time enable purchasers to contribute to wildlife conservation simply by consuming our delicious products. African Dream Foods has launched their exciting new brand of sauces and spices inspired by the culture and flavors of Africa. With operations in both Orange County and South Africa, all products are developed and imported directly from Africa while carefully being made with all natural ingredients. Proceeds from all products will benefit conservation efforts and organizations in Africa.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Overnight closures of HOV connectors between SR-55 and I-405 and HOV lanes on I-405 near MacArthur Boulevard

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have overnight closures of both HOV connectors between State Route 55 (SR-55) and Interstate 405 (I-405) – southbound SR-55 to southbound I-405 and northbound I-405 to northbound SR-55; as well as HOV lanes on north and southbound I-405 near MacArthur Boulevard. Beginning Monday, June 20, closures will take place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am Monday-Thursday for the duration of construction. This project is expected to take up to two weeks.
