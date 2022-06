GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Power has been restored across Northeast Wisconsin in the wake of powerful storms last week that left over 175,000 without power. It took 900 line workers five days to get the power back on, but get it back on they did–and not a moment too soon. WPS’s Brandon Conway says it’s a good thing they got things going again before the heat hit.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO