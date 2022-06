MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) today applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) direction of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies to supplement the work of the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). Speaking at WCMA member Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, WI on Monday, USDA officials added they will also make $22.9 million in agency appropriations available to DBIA and three other innovation centers operating nationwide in Fiscal Year 2022.

