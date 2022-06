According to a recent study, the coronavirus can increase the mouse brain’s susceptibility to a toxin that causes the death of nerve cells seen in Parkinson’s disease. COVID-19 patients commonly report symptoms such as brain fog, headaches, and insomnia. These neurological complications after a viral infection are not new; in fact, it took patients nearly a decade to develop the neurological disease known as “post-encephalic parkinsonism” after the 1918 influenza pandemic. In a recent study with mice, Jefferson and colleagues demonstrate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic could raise the likelihood of the brain degeneration found in Parkinson’s disease.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO