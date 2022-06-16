ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Heat Advisory issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 01:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 245 AM EDT At 154 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of George`s Lake to Bardin. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts near 40 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include George`s Lake, Bardin, Lake Geneva, Florahome, Putnam Hall and Carraway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lake County in east central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 133 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mascotte, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Groveland, Mascotte, Clermont, Lake Louisa and Minneola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy