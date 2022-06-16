Heat Advisory issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 01:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 245 AM EDT At 154 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of George`s Lake to Bardin. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts near 40 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include George`s Lake, Bardin, Lake Geneva, Florahome, Putnam Hall and Carraway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO