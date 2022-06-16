ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How To Get A Police Report For A Car Accident

By Perri A., Esq.
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever been in a serious car accident, you'll know how important it is to get a police report documenting what happened and who was likely at fault. But how exactly do you get one? And what can you do with it?. How to get a police report...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

How to Dispute A Car Accident Fault Determination

Every day millions of people are involved in vehicular collisions, whether fender benders or serious accidents that result in severe injuries and fatalities. In fact, the CDC has reported that car crashes are the leading cause of non-natural deaths for Americans. Regrettably, the majority of accidents are preventable, as they are caused by the negligence of one driver, or in some cases multiple drivers.
FLORIDA STATE
Motor1.com

What Happens If Someone Sues You After A Car Accident?

A lawsuit can be terrifying, especially if you might be at fault for an accident and have no assets. So what happens if someone sues you after a car accident and, even more important, can it be prevented? If all else fails, what options are available to you if you lose the lawsuit?
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

How To Get The Right Car Accident Compensation: FAQ

So, you've been in a car accident. After composing yourself from the shock and dealing with any injuries, now what are you supposed to do? Your thoughts might turn to how to get the car accident compensation you think you could be entitled to. Keep in mind that compensation will depend on many factors, but if you're looking for a better understanding of how car accident compensation works, here are some FAQ to help you get started.
TRAFFIC
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Police Departments#Police Station
Daily Mail

US Marshals arrest three men, 19, 20, and 21, over death of boy, 17, who was beaten to death in car park of LeBron James-founded high school in Ohio

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested three men accused of fatally beating a 17-year-old boy outside the high school founded by LeBron James during a fight provoked by a toy gun. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Deshawn Stafford, 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, and arrested them on an Akron Police Department Warrant for the death of high school football player Ethan Liming on the basketball courts near the I Promise School on June 2.
AKRON, OH
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
SCDNReports

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General Store

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General StoreSCDN Graphics Department. A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body. According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison after being acquitted in beauty queen murder

A suspect who was acquitted of the 2005 murder of former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing her death.Ryan Duke, 36, was sentenced to the maximum term in Irwin County Superior Court on Monday and will be eligible for parole immediately for time served. On Friday, a jury in Irwin County found him not guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary.Ms Grinstead, a 30-year-old popular high school teacher, vanished from her home in small town of Ocilla in 2005.Her disappearance baffled family, friends and investigators in her rural...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
Popculture

Charges Against Rapper Dropped After Allegedly Shooting Police Officer

A teen rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx earlier this year has had the charges dropped, officials confirmed to New York Post. According to the city Law Department, the gun and assault case against Camrin Williams, a reputed gangbanger and rapper who goes by C Blu, "cannot be prosecuted."
BRONX, NY
Motor1.com

Rear-Ended Car Accident Guide: Fault And Compensation

The damage caused by rear-end accidents ranges from minor “fender-bender” nicks in a car’s paint to catastrophic. If you’ve recently been involved in a rear-ended car accident, don’t make any assumptions about whether the lead or tailing driver was at-fault for the crash. Either, both, or neither could be considered at fault by a judge or jury depending on the situation. In other words, you may be entitled to compensation regardless of your car’s placement in the crash.
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

Car Accident Without Insurance? Not At Fault? What To Expect

Pursuing compensation for a car accident can be a complex, time-intensive, and stressful undertaking when both parties have insurance. But if one or more drivers in an accident are uninsured, the process of navigating the legal and financial aftermath of a car wreck can feel downright unmanageable. If you’ve recently...
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

What To Do If Someone Hits Your Car: 5 Tips To Get Compensated

Auto accidents are jarring experiences, and it can be tough to remember what you need to do to receive compensation for injuries and property damage. Many auto insurance companies and auto clubs provide checklists in their apps or proof of insurance cards to guide you. That checklist will help you...
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

How Does An Auto Accident Settlement Work?

Depending on the extent of damages, after a car accident you might find yourself asking how the auto accident settlement process works. After all, having confidence in your ability to navigate the process depends on your ability to make sense of it. This guide will walk you through the typical auto accident settlement timeline, addressing important considerations along the way.
TRAFFIC
SuncoastPost

What Happens After an Arrest?

Although arrests are common events in the United States, when it happens to you, it can certainly be a frightening and traumatic experience. Criminal defense attorney Rahul Parikh recommends that you remember to protect your rights even when the arrest is taking place. Always follow the instructions issued by the police but stay calm and do not agree to discuss the situation without legal representation by your side. Be respectful and courteous, and keep your answers short without speculating on what happened. Remember that anything you say can and will be used against you and the last thing you want is to give the authorities more ammunition against you.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy