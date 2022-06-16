How To Get A Police Report For A Car Accident

Although arrests are common events in the United States, when it happens to you, it can certainly be a frightening and traumatic experience. Criminal defense attorney Rahul Parikh recommends that you remember to protect your rights even when the arrest is taking place. Always follow the instructions issued by the police but stay calm and do not agree to discuss the situation without legal representation by your side. Be respectful and courteous, and keep your answers short without speculating on what happened. Remember that anything you say can and will be used against you and the last thing you want is to give the authorities more ammunition against you.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO