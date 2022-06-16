Alameda County sheriff-elect on her historic win, plans to reform department

Santa Cruz County-run programs at the Oceana Inn and the National Guard Armory will close their doors by the end of this month, amounting to a net loss of 252 of the county's 638 total shelter beds. Says county Housing for Health director Robert Ratner, "We have to stop taking our money and investing it in one-time-only things; we have to corral the limited money we have invested in a strategic way."

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO