Alameda County sheriff-elect on her historic win, plans to reform department

OAKLAND, CA – The Oakland Police Dept.—according to the Anti Police-Terror Project—has been given more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were supposed to be allocated as disaster relief funds to help individuals and families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
After two years of waiting, San Jose mobile homeowners say the city reneged on a promise to give them more protection. The San Jose City Council in March 2020 unanimously approved a plan to put all 58 mobile home properties under the same land use designation—but only two sites have received the new layer of...
The head of the union representing workers at the Valley Transport Authority said on Saturday that a man arrested after being threatened with gunfire at work was “faced with pressure” to get a vaccine approved by the transit agency. The comments come after sheriff’s deputies arrested a WTA...
Santa Cruz County-run programs at the Oceana Inn and the National Guard Armory will close their doors by the end of this month, amounting to a net loss of 252 of the county's 638 total shelter beds. Says county Housing for Health director Robert Ratner, "We have to stop taking our money and investing it in one-time-only things; we have to corral the limited money we have invested in a strategic way."
MODESTO, CA – Three people charged in a double homicide case who appeared for a pretrial hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court late last week were denied pretrial release—their bail was set at $10 million. Each. According to the Modesto Police Dept., Amber Gartin, Salvador Licea-Valencia, and Manuel...
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Santa Clara County health officials said Friday that they are ready to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to the county’s youngest children once they are federally authorized as expected next week.
A man reportedly armed with a knife was killed by law enforcement in Vallejo Sunday in an incident stemming from a traffic accident. Vallejo police officers and Solano County deputies were both at the scene when the man was fatally shot. Murky incident details do not explain whether one or both agencies were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired.
PLEASANTON, Calif. - It finally feels like summer in Alameda County — the county's annual fair is back in full swing, now free from COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers were forced to cancel the fair in 2020 because of COVID-19 threats. In 2021, a smaller version of the fair was delayed to the fall.
Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, Senate Bill 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would make California...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County district attorney has charged Anh Colton, 48, an unsuccessful candidate for Santa Clara County Sheriff, with perjury for falsely confirming that she had the law enforcement experience required to run for the position, according to a June 16 press release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s […]
Shipments of Covid-19 vaccine for kids are already beginning to arrive in the Bay Area after the CDC authorized the shot for children five and younger over the weekend. Santa Clara County was among the first in the Bay Area to receive its shipments, and officials say the health department plans to begin administering shots on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO - It's just one week from the return of the large pride weekend celebration in San Francisco, and recent Bay Area anti-LGBTQ incidents have raised safety concerns. Many people in the Castro said they're aware of the incidents and said they're saddened but not entirely surprised. They said...
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police in San Leandro are investigating a hate crime this weekend after someone vandalized a home's garage and a sign with anti-Asian messages. About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a Realtor sign was found spray-painted with an anti-Asian epithet, at a home in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, San Leandro police said.
Bay Area counties reported fewer COVID cases this week than the week before, marking the welcome end of what some have called the “silent wave” of new infections. “People are behaving like there’s not a wave,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “But there is.”
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Grand Jury found the Stockton Unified School District mismanaged its money to the point where "drastic changes will need to be implemented to avoid a financial catastrophe," a release on the grand jury report reads. The 46-page report released Friday details the...
Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
(BCN) — Caltrans is advising motorists to expect overnight delays due to several paving projects in Solano County in Fairfield and between Dixon and Davis. The work on each project will span one overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the following morning. The projects are as follows, according to a Caltrans […]
