Alameda County, CA

Alameda County sheriff-elect on her historic win, plans to reform department

 5 days ago

Alameda County Sheriff-elect Yesenia Sanchez says she did not expect...

davisvanguard.org

Oakland Police Pocket Disaster Relief Funds, Charges Social Justice Group

OAKLAND, CA – The Oakland Police Dept.—according to the Anti Police-Terror Project—has been given more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were supposed to be allocated as disaster relief funds to help individuals and families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Little progress made to protect San Jose mobile homes

After two years of waiting, San Jose mobile homeowners say the city reneged on a promise to give them more protection. The San Jose City Council in March 2020 unanimously approved a plan to put all 58 mobile home properties under the same land use designation—but only two sites have received the new layer of... The post Little progress made to protect San Jose mobile homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Shelter closures show new homeless response plan in midstream

Santa Cruz County-run programs at the Oceana Inn and the National Guard Armory will close their doors by the end of this month, amounting to a net loss of 252 of the county's 638 total shelter beds. Says county Housing for Health director Robert Ratner, "We have to stop taking our money and investing it in one-time-only things; we have to corral the limited money we have invested in a strategic way."
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Alameda County, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Sets $10 Million Bail for Accused in Modesto Double Homicide Case

MODESTO, CA – Three people charged in a double homicide case who appeared for a pretrial hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court late last week were denied pretrial release—their bail was set at $10 million. Each. According to the Modesto Police Dept., Amber Gartin, Salvador Licea-Valencia, and Manuel...
MODESTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Juneteenth Nicely Done in Brentwood, Berkeley Could Punish Property Owners

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayca.com

Details sketchy after man killed in Vallejo with police, deputies at scene

A man reportedly armed with a knife was killed by law enforcement in Vallejo Sunday in an incident stemming from a traffic accident. Vallejo police officers and Solano County deputies were both at the scene when the man was fatally shot. Murky incident details do not explain whether one or both agencies were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County fair returns to full scale operation

PLEASANTON, Calif. - It finally feels like summer in Alameda County — the county's annual fair is back in full swing, now free from COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers were forced to cancel the fair in 2020 because of COVID-19 threats. In 2021, a smaller version of the fair was delayed to the fall.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shipments of Covid-19 vaccine for kids arrive in Bay Area

Shipments of Covid-19 vaccine for kids are already beginning to arrive in the Bay Area after the CDC authorized the shot for children five and younger over the weekend. Santa Clara County was among the first in the Bay Area to receive its shipments, and officials say the health department plans to begin administering shots on Tuesday.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro police investigate anti-Asian Graffiti as hate crime

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police in San Leandro are investigating a hate crime this weekend after someone vandalized a home's garage and a sign with anti-Asian messages. About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a Realtor sign was found spray-painted with an anti-Asian epithet, at a home in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, San Leandro police said.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area COVID cases now dropping rapidly after long plateau

Bay Area counties reported fewer COVID cases this week than the week before, marking the welcome end of what some have called the “silent wave” of new infections. “People are behaving like there’s not a wave,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “But there is.”
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Delays expected in Solano Co. due to paving projects

(BCN) — Caltrans is advising motorists to expect overnight delays due to several paving projects in Solano County in Fairfield and between Dixon and Davis. The work on each project will span one overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the following morning. The projects are as follows, according to a Caltrans […]

