Public Safety

Vaping device causes bomb scare at Müller factory

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broken vaping device resulted in bomb disposal experts being called to a yoghurt factory. West Mercia Police said a 100m (328ft) cordon was set up after a suspicious package was found...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Arrests after boy, 17, dies in Tottenham stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Tottenham. Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Orchard Place at about 12:10 BST on Saturday. "Despite their best efforts" the officers and their ambulance colleagues were unable to save the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Was a Rayleigh farm worker wrongly executed for arson?

Nearly 200 years ago a father to two young girls was sentenced to death for torching a farmer's barn. But a mature student has found that the execution of James Ewen was both likely a miscarriage of justice and, in an unusual twist, presented his research findings in the form of a song.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stabbings and disorder cause Southend dispersal order

A 24-hour dispersal order has been put in place at a seaside town after two people were stabbed. Essex Police said the order, which covers the seafront at Southend-on-Sea, will remain in place until 21:30 BST. It said there were a number of incidents of disorder on Friday night, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bradford high-tech car tracker burglary gang jailed

Gang members who went on a year-long spree burgling the homes of Chinese business owners after planting tracking devices on their cars have been jailed. Nathan Stapleton, Kameron Akram and Andrew Lister used the devices to show when their targets had left home. The Bradford gang's method was revealed after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer Crewe van driver's sentence will not be reviewed

A van driver who killed a pedestrian will not have his sentence reviewed, despite calls from an MP. William Bratton was jailed for just over six years in May after he admitted killing 23-year-old Joshua Spender by driving dangerously in Crewe. Crewe's Conservative MP, Dr Kieran Mullan, had called for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Emergency services were called out to Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. Police Scotland said that a 71-year-old man had been taken to hospital but died of his injuries. The Health and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sheffield: Murder charge after man, 50, injured near pond

A man has been charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield. Police were called to Herries Road in Shirecliffe to reports of concern for a man on Thursday evening. The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman, 90, dies after Dunoon crash that killed cyclist

A 90-year-old woman has died in hospital after a crash that killed a cyclist in Argyll on Tuesday. She was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris and had been taken to hospital as a precaution along with the driver. The collision happened at about 16:00 on the A815 near Sandbank,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Martlesham industrial estate fire tackled by up to 10 appliances

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze overnight at an industrial unit. It started at Martlesham Creek Industrial Estate on Sandy Lane, in Martlesham, in Suffolk, shortly before 01:00 BST. The fire broke out in one unit and spread to others on the site. No-one was injured but the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Anger as developer puts fence in disputed Shepley garden

A Huddersfield woman claims house-builders have put up a metal fence through the middle of her garden. Gillian Arnold likened the action to "bully-boy tactics" after workmen put up the fence on Wednesday morning. Lawyers for Leeds-based Camstead Homes said the land, off Abbey Road in Shepley, forms part of...
ECONOMY
BBC

A social media murder: Olly’s story

It was only after Olly Stephens was murdered, in a field outside his home in Reading, that his mum and dad realised the violent and disturbing world their son had been exposed to through his phone. For BBC Panorama, reporter Marianna Spring investigates the role social media played in his death and exposes how a 13-year-old's social media accounts can be recommended violent videos and knives for sale.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Duxford: Nine rescued as plane ends up nose down after landing

Eight passengers and a pilot were rescued when a vintage plane ended up with its nose on the ground and tail in the air after landing. The 1930s de Havilland Dragon Rapide bi-plane had just finished a pleasure flight before the start of the main air show display at Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Old Trafford stabbing: Teenager held after boy, 13, wounded

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed in a park in Greater Manchester. The teenager was found with stab injuries in Seymour Park in Old Trafford at about 17:10 BST on Saturday, police said. He was treated by an ambulance crew and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY

