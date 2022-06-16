ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Logs helper

Hagel notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1....

CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zach Thompson: Sidelined with forearm injury

The Pirates placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. While deactivating Thompson allows the Pirates to get down to the 13-pitcher limit for MLB active rosters, it temporarily leaves the team without a fifth starter. The Pirates didn't provide any indication that Thompson was nursing an injury coming out of his most recent start Friday against the Giants, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until at least July 3 now that he's been shut down with the forearm issue. With a 3-5 record, 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB in 54.1 innings across his first 13 outings (12 starts) this season, Thompson was a fantasy option just in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues before the forearm injury surfaced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two points in win

Stamkos scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Stamkos was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 32-year-old made sure that drought didn't reach three, as he set up an Ondrej Palat goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Stamkos saw a top-line assignment Monday with Brayden Point (undisclosed) unavailable, and the former would likely stick in that role if the latter misses more time. Stamkos has 10 goals, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 playoff contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Grabs power-play apple

MacKinnon notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2. MacKinnon had the secondary helper on a Cale Makar goal midway through the third period. The assist extended MacKinnon's point streak to six games (three goals, four helpers). The star center has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of 16 playoff contests, racking up 11 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-13 rating.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: On bench for second straight

Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Celestino is on the bench for a second straight contest, which was preceded by a stretch of six consecutive starts. Though Celestino should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, he'll likely find himself out of the mix for playing time against right-handed pitching moving forward with Alex Kirilloff getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Making spot start

Gonzalez will start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gonzalez was scooped up by the Brewers nearly one week ago, and he'll be thrown into action Tuesday with Aaron Ashby (forearm) getting sent to the 15-day injured list Monday afternoon. Gonzalez made two starts earlier this month for the Twins, both in similar situations. He surrendered six total runs on 12 hits and struck out four over seven frames.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez went 5-for-17 with three RBI while starting the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Brett Phillips will start in right field while Randy Arozarena serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On bench for afternoon game

Raleigh will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Raleigh was never going to start both halves of the twin bill despite the fact that he owns a .967 OPS in his last 12 games. Luis Torrens starts behind the plate in Game 1, but Raleigh should return for Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Heads back to Double-A

Peguero was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Peguero somewhat surprisingly beat fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors last week, but that appeared to be more a matter of geographical proximity than anything else, as he was able to make the short drive from Altoona to Pittsburgh on minimal notice after Tucupita Marcano hit the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Peguero held his own in his lone appearance, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, but the team will now turn to Cruz as the presumed long-term solution at shortstop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Suffers setback

Wong (calf) suffered a setback in his recovery and won't be activated by the start of the Brewers' upcoming homestead against the Cardinals that begins Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wong initially hoped to return from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, but he'll...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA

