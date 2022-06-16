Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Adds helper in loss

Stamkos scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Stamkos was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 32-year-old made sure that drought didn't reach three, as he set up an Ondrej Palat goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Stamkos saw a top-line assignment Monday with Brayden Point (undisclosed) unavailable, and the former would likely stick in that role if the latter misses more time. Stamkos has 10 goals, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 playoff contests.

