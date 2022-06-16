ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Adds helper in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McDonagh recorded an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two points in win

Stamkos scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Stamkos was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 32-year-old made sure that drought didn't reach three, as he set up an Ondrej Palat goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Stamkos saw a top-line assignment Monday with Brayden Point (undisclosed) unavailable, and the former would likely stick in that role if the latter misses more time. Stamkos has 10 goals, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 playoff contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sitting in fourth straight game

Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Yepez will sit for the fourth consecutive game and has started to see his playing time dry up in the wake of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list along with Brendan Donovan's emergence as an everyday player. If the Cardinals can't find steady at-bats for him in the near future, Yepez could be headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon.
BOSTON, MA

