BUMPY RIDE: Sampey overcame fears to win NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle event in the fall

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO