Bristol, TN

COMMENTARY: Thunder Valley Nationals will deliver 4 NHRA divisions

By ALLEN GREGORY BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fitting that Bristol, Tennessee, was once known at Drag City U.S.A. Since 1965, Bristol Dragway has been on the cutting edge of the sport in terms of facilities, speed and history. The scenic facility tucked between two mountains played a major role in the evolution of the...

Stanfield defeats Enders in Pro Stock

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NHRA Pro Stock racer Aaron Stanfield called it the craziest final round of his career. The third-generation racer from Bossier City, Louisiana, was facing four-time series titlist and defending event champion Erica Enders in the finals of the Thunder Valley Nationals Sunday at Bristol Dragway. Enders...
BRISTOL, TN
Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.
GRUNDY, VA
Ulloa picks up win, helps State Liners break skid

Fidel Ulloa couldn’t have picked a better way to earn his first Appalachian League win and snap a six-game losing streak for his team. The right-hander from San Joaquin Delta College struck out seven in pitching five hitless innings on Saturday night for the Bristol State Liners in their 7-4 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol business supplies fudge to Hard Rock

BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock executives were strolling down State Street one day when they stopped in Southern Churn and tried fudge so good they decided to start buying it and selling it themselves. Since 2019, Bristol’s sweet tooth paradise has been distributing its homemade fudge to Hard Rock,...
BRISTOL, VA
A year after opening in Gary, Ind., Hard Rock has been a home run

At first blush, Bristol, Virginia seems to have little in common with Gary, Indiana. Gary is a northern industrial city of 70,000 residents, about 25 miles south of Chicago, has witnessed half its population migrate away in recent decades — largely in the wake of the U.S. steel industry’s struggles. A third of its citizens live at or below the federal poverty income level with the median household income at about $32,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
GARY, IN
Troubled crossings: State of two trail trestles has officials concerned

Two remote nearly century-old trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail need repairs between Taylors Valley and Creek Junction in Washington County. The trestles were built when the trail was a railroad used to haul timber from the mountains of Konnarock, Virginia, to Damascus and Abingdon. “We have a number of...
DAMASCUS, VA
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
Emory & Henry hosts inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College community gathered Saturday to celebrate the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival at the college with guest speakers, music, and food. During the festivities, John Holloway, the vice-president of the Emory & Henry College office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, or DEIB,...
EMORY, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
Man killed in officer-involved shooting early Sunday

A man was killed early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia, following an officer-involved shooting. At approximately 1:30 a.m., a Dickenson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Rachel’s Chapel Road. The driver, Jason Neal Puckett, 38, exited the vehicle and reportedly pointed a firearm at the deputy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

