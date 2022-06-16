ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Former gas station manager speaks out after being fired for accidentally charging 69 cents for gas

By Zach Boetto
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tBcN_0gCODio800

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Rancho Cordova gas station manager told FOX40 his side of the story after he was fired for accidentally charging just 69 cents per gallon.

They say money can’t buy happiness, but with gas prices as high as they are it turns out 69 cents for a gallon of gas can make a lot of people happy.

John Szczecina managed the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova and was changing the gas price to $6.99 but accidentally misplaced this decimal making it 69 cents.

With gas breaking record highs daily, you might think you were having a fever dream if you pulled into a gas station and the pump said 69 cents.

These vehicles are the most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in California

“69 cents a gallon. And I said, what? I said where it goes premium, I go premium. I go oh,” Szczecina said.

He’s now out of a job after he mistakenly switched the cost of gas to cost 69 cents.

“6.999 and I just did it like that and save and download, and then you know that’s when everything hit,” Szczecina said.

He said the minute he switched those gas prices over there was a car accident and it distracted him from checking the gas pumps.

“Somebody bought just a whole bunch of water bottles over at Costco, and they just went everywhere,” he said. “So, I went out there and I was helping them pick it up, put it back in their truck”

After he helped out, he went back into the gas station, clocked out, went home and went to bed, but in the meantime – while gas was 69 cents at his gas station – people were pouring in and getting as much discounted gas as they could.

Woman who drowned at Folsom Lake was mother of 3

The next day he went in for his morning shift, but his district manager was there and he knew something was off.

“He says … we lost $16,000, and I was just in shock,” Szczecina said. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m dead.”

He was placed on administrative leave, but he is taking accountability for his mistake and taking it upon himself to pay the money back.

With the help of his sister, they started a GoFundMe page which has already reached over $10,000.

Szczecina said the simple mistake may have cost him a job, but he said paying the money back it the right thing to do.

Employees FOX40 spoke with said he is the nicest guy, and it was an honest mistake. FOX40 reached out to Shell for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 9

Oodles of Noodles
4d ago

the 69 cents per gallon was not as shocking as the people filling up like wild animals ... instead of alerting a staff about the discrepancy, people rather take advantage of the mistake and call their friends and relatives to take part in the looting.

Reply
9
Liz Ortiz
4d ago

Stakes happen I still think it's wrong that they let him go. And hes such a nice guy and wants to pay it back you can't find employees like that shell is just wrong! He should keep that money from go fund me for himself so that he can take the time and find a job that pays him what he was making before they let him go. But he won't. I won't get gas at shell, I'd go to Chevron!

Reply(1)
5
Donelle Shorter
4d ago

he's likely not LEGALLY responsible to pay that back. Businesses carry insurance that covers things like this. just as it would if someone spilled gas by driving away with the nozzle attached etc. It was a mistake and yes he should receive discipline but not REQUIRED to pay it back legally or morally. We're all humans and CURRENTLY under tremendous pressure with all that is going on in the world. He needs to forgive himself and use any raised funds to sustain his household while he finds another job. Corporations make me sick with their double standards of expectations of perfection yet they often fall far short of any form if decency, fairness or compassion. I don't know the history of this particular business but in general Corporations are not all supportive and compassionate with the workers situations at all. Rant over!

Reply
5
 

FOX40

Shell doesn’t want money back from fired employee

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Former gas station manager John Szczecina was fired after accidentally charging 69 cents per gallon of premium gas. He has since raised enough money to pay it back, however, the company doesn’t want it. Szczecina started a GoFundMe page that raised $24,000 to pay back for his mistake, but Shell […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gas Station Manager Who Accidentally Sold 69 Cent Gas Raises More Than $24K On GoFundMe

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A GoFundMe page for the Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired earlier this month for accidentally selling 69-cent gas has raised more than $24,000, much of which will allegedly go toward repaying his former boss. According to the GoFundMe page, more than 1,000 people contributed to help John Szczecina, donating a total of $24,087 as of Monday morning. The page’s initial goal was $20,000. The organizer of the page says that least some of the money will be returned to the owners of the Shell gas station, which allegedly lost around $20,000 when Szczecina accidently sold...
ABC10

Several cars burned after distribution center catches fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Wilson Way in Stockton left several cars burned but no injuries Monday afternoon, officials said. Officials described the blaze as a large structure fire at distribution center on North Wilson Way. While firefighters have contained the fire, the Stockton Police Department has closed...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Firefighters respond to massive pallet fire at Costco in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported an early-morning call on Sunday as 200 pallets were fully engulfed in flames at the Costco at 1600 Expo Pkwy. Engine 19 arrived on scene to find the stack of pallets burning close to nearby trees and called two additional engines for assistance, according to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Tanker Truck Overturns in Nevada City Crash

Single-Vehicle Big Rig Accident Causes Partial Rollover. A gas tanker truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Nevada City on June 14 when it went off the roadway and partially overturned. The collision occurred along westbound Highway 20 between Nevada Street and Harmony Ridge around 11:37 in the morning. The driver was reportedly going around a curve at a slow speed. However, the rear duals on the trailer exited the roadway during the turn, which made it end up in a culvert and against an embankment.
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Tower Bridge in Sacramento reopens after police activity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tower Bridge in Sacramento has reopened hours after it closed Monday afternoon due to police activity. The Sacramento Police Department said around 2:20 p.m. that a person has climbed up the bridge, leading to the closures, but they have since climbed back down. Roads are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Car speeding in excess of 100 mph on I-80 crashes into pole in Auburn

An Auburn man who was seen passing vehicles at a high rate of speed in the center divide on eastbound Interstate 80 shortly past noon Sunday crashed his car into a pole at the Caltrans Auburn Maintenance Station on Highway 49 a few minutes later. Jordan Wayne Kennedy, 30, was...
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Body Recovered in Dixon RV Fire

Fire on Thissell Road Consumes RV and Body Found Inside. Fire crews were called out to a reported RV fire on June 15 in Dixon. A report issued by the Dixon Fire Department stated that crews from UC Davis, Winters, and Vacaville also responded to the call and helped extinguish the blaze, which occurred on Thissell Road west of Schroeder Road. The RV was engulfed when they arrived. However, fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread.
DIXON, CA
FOX40

Cordelia, Greenvalley to get Fairfield police substation

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some longtime residents in the Fairfield area will soon have an entire unit of police stationed right in their neighborhood. For decades, residents in Cordelia and Green Valley, located about 15 minutes outside of Fairfield, worried that when they called police it’d take a long time to respond. Even when police […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Annual report to show Sacramento police’s military equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said public trust is one of its main commitments, and a new report shows what military weapons it has and when they would be used. “There’s a history of transgression that is coloring how people are viewing this,” Graciela Castillo-Krings said.  When it comes to the department […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento men attempt to steal almost $3,000 worth of plywood in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men from Sacramento were arrested in Lincoln on Saturday for attempting to steal 74 sheets of plywood from a job site, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Omar Alejo, 38, Oscar Guillen, 35, and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, all of Sacramento were booked into the South Placer County Jail for grand […]
LINCOLN, CA
