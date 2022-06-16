ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove police looking to add drones

By Alicia Miller
 5 days ago

The Maple Grove Police Department will be expanding ways to help out the department and community in the future.

The department is currently in the process of implementing an unmanned aerial system operations program that will allow trained officers to utilize drones.

According to Maple Grove Police Cmdr. Adam Lindquist,he draft policy states that drones, “may be utilized to enhance the department’s mission of protecting lives and property when other means and resources are not available or are less effective.”

He said, “The policy is just for police-used drones. The drones will be used in the field for public safety. This would be another tool to provide security.”

To start the drone program, Maple Grove police are required notify to the public of the intention of the drone policy, follow Federal Aviation Administrator regulations and register with the BCA.

The BCA has a list of over 65 agencies with registered drones. Neighbor agencies registered include the Hamel Fire Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Plymouth Fire Department.

Lindquist said Hennepin County has a good-sized program and could assist Maple Grove with a larger event or situation.

The draft policy defines when and where the drones can be used and states that drones are to be used in strict accordance with constitutional and privacy rights and FAA regulations.

Lindquist said the biggest use for a drone by the department would be in the case of a missing person search. “We would have the ability to get an aerial view very quickly in a neighborhood,” he said. “It would be a great way to see everything at once.”

Other permitted uses for a drone by the department would be during or in the aftermath of an emergency situation or disaster, at a public event, to counter the risk of a terrorist attack, conduct a threat assessment, collect information from a public area under suspicion of criminal activity, to collect information for crash reconstructions, over a public area for officer training and at the request from a government entity with a request in writing.

“We could use an indoor drone to conduct a search of a large building,” Lindquist said. “If an alarm goes off in one of the larger buildings in the city, we use an officer and K-9 to search the entire building. It can take a while to check the entire building. A drone would be less taxing on an officer and quicker to search the large area.”

If the department plans to use the drone to search for evidence, it would need a search warrant first.

The department cannot use the drone for random surveillance activities, to target a person based solely on actual or perceived characteristics, to harass or intimidate an individual or group, or to conduct personal business.

Before an officer can operate a drone, Lindquist said they must take the FFA extensive pilots course to be certified to fly a drone for the department.

“We will have six certified officers across all the shifts and city zones,” he said. “Then we would have someone available to fly a drone at any time if needed.”

Maple Grove police will start the program off small, and only have two smaller drones. Donations will be used for the purchase of the two drones for under $3,000.

Lindquist said, “We want to make sure we start this program off right, so we will be getting pretty basic equipment.”

Public comment was sought until June 8, but residents wanting to weigh in can still come to the Maple Grove City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 20 and give their thoughts. To read the draft policy, visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov and look under the police section.

After public comment is taken, the Maple Grove police can then purchase the drones.

Lindquist hopes that after the program’s first year, maybe the department could add more drones.

POLITICS
