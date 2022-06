ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Placer County Fair returns for summer 2022 with carnival rides, tasty treats, livestock and more. The 84th annual fair will be from June 23 through June 26 and is located at the @the Grounds in Roseville. Thursday through Friday the fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday the fair will be open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

