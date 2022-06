LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raider duo of Brandon Birdsell and Jace Jung have once again been recognized with all-America honors as the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams were announced on Friday. Birdsell and Jung were named to the ABCA All-Central Region first team on Wednesday, which made both candidates for ABCA All-America honors.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO