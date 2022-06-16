What's more important?

CHESTERTOWN — "Protect our lives."

"Enough is enough."

More than 100 demonstrators Saturday chanted those words as they marched down High Street and Cross Street on their way to Wilmer Park, where they heard keynote speaker Wayne Gilchrest talk about pursuing "intelligent" gun laws.

Student-led March For Our Lives events were held across the country, spurred on by the latest mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

"It's sickening that we're doing this four years later," said rally co-organizer Paul Tue of Students Talking About Race, referencing the 2018 international protest in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Texas.

"We need to take politics out of it and use our common sense to figure it out," he said.

There is something "grossly wrong," Tue said, when a teenager can purchase an AR-15-style rifle.

The campaign to tighten gun laws should stay on the front burner, he said. "We have to figure out how to stay revved up when it's not a tragedy."

Tori Paxton, another of the organizers, agreed.

"We have to take action," she said. "We can't wait another year to affect life-changing, life-saving legislation."

Wayne Gilchrest, a combat veteran who served in Vietnam before he served nine terms in Congress, gave a primer on assault weapons. They are designed and manufacture to be efficient killers, he said.

A former history and civics teacher at Kent County High School before he went to Washington, Gilchrest examined the Second Amendment's language about the right to bear arms.

The intent in 1791 when the amendment was ratified along with nine other articles in the Bill of Rights, Gilchrest argued, was for the United States to have a well-regulated militia, like the National Guard. It was not intended to grant private individuals the right to keep weapons for self-defense.

That's why, for example, submachine guns, commonly called "Tommy guns," were banned in the 1930s because they had no practical use, Gilchrest said.

During the Clinton administration, assault weapons were banned, though loopholes in the legislation made it less effective than supporters of gun control would have liked.

Over the years, the court has intervened and made many decision about guns.

The question we have to ask ourselves, Gilchrest said, is what's more important — your right to bear arms or the safety of our children?

He asked those attending the rally to re-read the preamble to the Constitution, the part about "forming a more perfect union" to establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.

"It was written for us," he said. "So let's go about making it happen."

In addition to the platform guests, the mic was opened to audience members.

"You may have a legal right to own a weapon, but you don't have a constitutional right," one person said to lough applause.

"Get mad and stay mad until we see change," said another.

In an interview Saturday Barbie Glenn, one of the founders of STAR (the affiliated youth group of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice), said she thought the rally was "great."

"Everyone continues to make reasonable, rational points," she added. "We're not asking for removal of guns, but limitations to protect our kids."