ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County News

What's more important?

By By TRISH McGEE
Kent County News
Kent County News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a5lD_0gCOAJ2i00

CHESTERTOWN — "Protect our lives."

"Enough is enough."

More than 100 demonstrators Saturday chanted those words as they marched down High Street and Cross Street on their way to Wilmer Park, where they heard keynote speaker Wayne Gilchrest talk about pursuing "intelligent" gun laws.

Student-led March For Our Lives events were held across the country, spurred on by the latest mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

"It's sickening that we're doing this four years later," said rally co-organizer Paul Tue of Students Talking About Race, referencing the 2018 international protest in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Texas.

"We need to take politics out of it and use our common sense to figure it out," he said.

There is something "grossly wrong," Tue said, when a teenager can purchase an AR-15-style rifle.

The campaign to tighten gun laws should stay on the front burner, he said. "We have to figure out how to stay revved up when it's not a tragedy."

Tori Paxton, another of the organizers, agreed.

"We have to take action," she said. "We can't wait another year to affect life-changing, life-saving legislation."

Wayne Gilchrest, a combat veteran who served in Vietnam before he served nine terms in Congress, gave a primer on assault weapons. They are designed and manufacture to be efficient killers, he said.

A former history and civics teacher at Kent County High School before he went to Washington, Gilchrest examined the Second Amendment's language about the right to bear arms.

The intent in 1791 when the amendment was ratified along with nine other articles in the Bill of Rights, Gilchrest argued, was for the United States to have a well-regulated militia, like the National Guard. It was not intended to grant private individuals the right to keep weapons for self-defense.

That's why, for example, submachine guns, commonly called "Tommy guns," were banned in the 1930s because they had no practical use, Gilchrest said.

During the Clinton administration, assault weapons were banned, though loopholes in the legislation made it less effective than supporters of gun control would have liked.

Over the years, the court has intervened and made many decision about guns.

The question we have to ask ourselves, Gilchrest said, is what's more important — your right to bear arms or the safety of our children?

He asked those attending the rally to re-read the preamble to the Constitution, the part about "forming a more perfect union" to establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.

"It was written for us," he said. "So let's go about making it happen."

In addition to the platform guests, the mic was opened to audience members.

"You may have a legal right to own a weapon, but you don't have a constitutional right," one person said to lough applause.

"Get mad and stay mad until we see change," said another.

In an interview Saturday Barbie Glenn, one of the founders of STAR (the affiliated youth group of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice), said she thought the rally was "great."

"Everyone continues to make reasonable, rational points," she added. "We're not asking for removal of guns, but limitations to protect our kids."

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Delaware father, son convicted in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C.- A federal judge has convicted a father and son in connection to the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled on Wednesday after hearing two days of testimony without a jury for the trial of Laurel, Delaware residents Kevin Seefried, 53, and his son Hunter, 24.
LAUREL, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Second Amendment#Gun Safety#Protest#Chestertown#Congress
mymcmedia.org

Former School Board Member Reginald Felton Remembered as ‘Tireless Advocate’

Reginald “Reggie” Felton, who served 10 years on the Montgomery County Board of Education and was president during three of those terms, has died. He was 75. The Silver Spring resident was elected to the BOE in 1994 and served until 2004. He served three terms as president and two as vice president. When he left the board, he became a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, serving from 2007 to 2015. He also was a member of the board of directors for the George B. Thomas Learning Academy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
collegeparkmd.gov

Independence Day Fireworks Canceled for 2022

The City of College Park and University of Maryland regret to announce the cancellation of the annual Independence Day Fireworks and Concert due to COVID-19's continued impact on the supply chain. We apologize for any inconvenience, and anticipate the return of the event in July 2023. The City's first Fourth...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Takes Steps To Protect Supreme Court Justices After House Bill Passes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families. After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C. People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County. Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices. The Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Three Annapolis Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

OnJune 7, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, fifteen establishments were checked for compliance. Twelve establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lifelong Baltimore Resident on FOX45 News MONSE Investigation

(WBFF) — The family of a man killed while riding his bike home from work is speaking out and raising questions. According to police, Charles Buster Banks was struck by Gardnel Carter, a Safe Streets worker in Baltimore. But Banks' family wants to know if he's getting special treatment because of his involvement with Safe Streets. Lifelong Baltimore resident, Pastor PM Smith weighs in on the investigation.
WBOC

Berlin Crack Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to Federal Prison

BALTIMORE- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old Berlin man to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to Marcus Pitts’s guilty plea, in September 2018, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
182
Followers
366
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy