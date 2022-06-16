Mail-in ballot packets begin arriving this week

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland State Board of Elections on Monday announced that 2022 primary election ballot packets will begin arriving at residential addresses this week and that 288 ballot drop boxes have been delivered and installed in jurisdictions throughout Maryland.

Registered voters who previously requested mail-in ballots will receive the first round of mail-in ballot packets.

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots already have been sent to eligible Maryland voters.

Separately, the SBE recently mailed about 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered Republicans and Democrats as well as third-party and independent voters who can vote in the upcoming primary election.

These request forms also will begin arriving to voters by mail this week.

Voters must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board. Requests for a mail-in ballot for the primary election must be received by July 12.

In order to be counted, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than the date of the primary election, which is Tuesday, July 19.

In addition to submitting mail-in ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, voters can return their mail-in ballots using an official ballot box in their county.

A complete list of ballot box locations is available online at elections.maryland.gov.

Each of the 288 boxes will be available for use from now until 8 p.m. July 19.

Voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person may do so during eight days of early voting or on July 19.

Early voting runs from Thursday, July 7 through Thursday, July 14 — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they live.

There is only one early voting center in Kent County: the Kent County Public Library, 408 High St. in Chestertown.

In Queen Anne's, there are two locations: the county office building conference room, 110 Vincit St. in Centreville and the Kent Island firehouse, 1610 Main St. in Chester.

Voters wishing to vote in person on Election Day, July 19, should confirm their polling place by going to voterservices.elections.maryland.gov.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 primary election is Tuesday, June 28.