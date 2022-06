A floating restaurant in Hong Kong that was an iconic landmark for almost 50 years has sunk into the depths of the South China Sea.The Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized almost a week after the process to tow it away to an undisclosed location began, its owners said in a statement.The massive floating restaurant became a financial burden to shareholders after it remained shut since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and would have required millions of dollars worth of maintenance to pass continued mandatory inspections.Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said that the vessel began to tip on Saturday when it encountered...

