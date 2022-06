Update 21 June: The PS5 is in stock for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is sold out at Amazon, EE, Game, Scan, Studio, The Game Collection. Read on for more information.Since launching 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO